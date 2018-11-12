‘Justice League’ Stars Ben Affleck And Ray Fisher Have a Mini-Reunion

We might not know exactly when the Justice League will suit up on the big screen again, but two of the team’s members just crossed paths in a pretty delightful way.

Ray Fisher, who plays the DC Extended Universe‘s Victor Stone/Cyborg, recently shared a photo of himself and Batman actor Ben Affleck taken at San Antonio’s Celeb Fan Fest. Aquaman star Jason Momoa also appeared at the convention, but it looks like he didn’t get in on the photo.

For Justice League fans, this photo of Affleck and Fisher will probably be a little bittersweet, seeing as it’s unclear exactly when either of them will next reprise their DCEU roles. The Internet has been speculating for years whether or not Affleck would have a role in Matt Reeves’ The Batman, something that the writer-director has not seemed to confirm or deny.

“There are ways in which all of this connects to DC, to the DC universe as well,” Reeves said earlier this year. “We’re one piece of many pieces so I don’t want to comment on that except to say that I’m focused very specifically on this aspect of the DC world.”

“From the beginning, what I had always spoken about with Warner Brothers and what I was excited about was being in the Batuniverse and really doing something within that sphere,” Reeves continued. “That was always what it was going to be so in that way it hasn’t changed a lot since I first met with them. It’s very much the same thrust if that makes sense. A lot of things have happened since then but the movie, and why I’m excited about it, is it continues to be the same inspirations and excitement of what we talked about in the beginning.”

Meanwhile, Fisher’s role has been a bit up in the air as well, with the actor recently confirming that he isn’t done with the Cyborg role. And if the theoretical Cyborg solo movie eventually becomes a reality, Fisher has an idea of who should helm it.

“Zack [Snyder] explained what the overall plan for me was at the time and that there was the potential of a Cyborg standalone down the line.” Fisher explained recently. “Assuming the story would be grounded and compelling, I’d love to do a solo film. I think Cyborg has the potential for a superhero film unlike any we’ve seen before. If Zack were to ever come back to direct another DC film, he’d be my top pick to direct.”

