‘Justice League’ Fan Art Imagines What Darkseid Would Have Looked like Based on Concept Art

Justice League almost introduced a pretty major foe into the DC Extended Universe, and now we have an idea of what that could have looked like.

Twitter user @butterbar recently shared their take on Justice League‘s Darkseid, creating a rendering based off of the various pieces of concept art that have previously been released. You can check it out below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Updated Darkseid concept based on the new images, and what I can make out from them. #JL #RtSC pic.twitter.com/X6dX7xs6xE — सोहम (@butterbarr) October 13, 2018

As fans have figured out in the months since Justice League‘s release, Darkseid was expected to factor into the film in some way, both through sly references and possibly some sort of physical appearance.

“[They] changed [Darkseid’s role].” Kevin Smith revealed on an episode of his podcast earlier this year. “Superman joins the fight and teams up with the League to defeat Steppenwolf, however at one point Steppenwolf tries to tempt Superman into joining his army, ready for this? This made me so f*cking angry, and we see Darkseid for the first time in Superman’s vision and we see flashes of the nightmare footage that Batman had in Batman v Superman, however, Superman snaps back out of it and delivers the final blow to defeat Steppenwolf.”

For some DC fans, the notion that we could have seen a live-action Darkseid will only further fuel the desire for a “Snyder Cut” of Justice League, which would highlight the sequences of the film that weren’t able to make it onto the big screen, after Zack Snyder stepped down due to a family tragedy and Joss Whedon took over. But it sounds like those involved with the film might not necessarily agree.

“I don’t know if [a Snyder cut] actually exists so the only way I can look at it is as a business model, and I don’t know what difference it’s going to make,” Henry Cavill, who plays Clark Kent/Superman, said in a recent interview. “There are stories to be told, which need to be told and adjustments that can be made, but that’s not going to make any difference.”

Would you have wanted to see Darkseid appear in Justice League? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

Upcoming DC Extended Universe films include Aquaman on December 21st, Shazam on April 5, 2019, Wonder Woman 1984 on November 1, 2019, and Birds of Prey on February 7, 2020.