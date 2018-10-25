‘Justice League’ Photos Reveal Closeup of Original Ares Costume

Some DC fans are still chomping at the bit for any new content around Justice League — and some new behind-the-scenes photos might be here to help.

Nick McKinless, who played Ares in the film’s “History Lesson” sequence, recently shared several behind-the-scenes photos of his costume in the film. You can check out the photos in his Instagram post below.

This probably marks the clearest look yet at Ares’ costume, which provides a more rudimentary version of the costume David Thewlis wears later on in the DCEU in Wonder Woman. Weirdly, Thewlis was actually credited for the role, but that’s something McKinless doesn’t seem to be upset about.

“I did this role under the understanding I would be credited as Ares. Unfortunately, that did not occur,” McKinless said in an interview late last year. “That said, I had a brilliant time. Zack [Snyder] is an incredible director and it was a real honor to be a part of the DCEU.”

There’s no telling what kind of role McKinless’ Ares was expected to have in Justice League, seeing as the film encountered quite a lot of changes under Joss Whedon, after Snyder had to step down in the wake of a family tragedy. In the months since Justice League‘s debut, fans have clamored for a “Snyder Cut” of the film, with even Kevin Smith joining on board.

“I think it’s ridiculous not to [release the Snyder Cut].” Smith explained earlier this year. “Like show the movie, sell the version of the movie that people are familiar with theatrically, wait six months and then f****** hit em with the Snyder vision, cuz it’s not like, what’s the worst that can happen? Like “you f***** up!” and Warner Bros. is like ‘yeah, I guess’ and it’s in their rear view, they’re working on something else, so it’s just another stream of revenue for them and I think it’d be Bat-s*** crazy pun intended for them to not put out Zack Snyder‘s vision”

“I don’t know if [a Snyder cut] actually exists so the only way I can look at it is as a business model, and I don’t know what difference it’s going to make,” Henry Cavill, who plays Clark Kent/Superman, argued in a recent interview. “There are stories to be told, which need to be told and adjustments that can be made, but that’s not going to make any difference.”

Upcoming DC films include Aquaman on December 21st, Shazam on April 5, 2019, Joker on October 10, 2019, Birds of Prey on February 7, 2020, and Wonder Woman 1984 on June 5, 2020.