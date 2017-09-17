‘Justice League’ Hot Wheels Revealed In New Trailer

It might be a few months until Justice League hits theaters, but the team’s Hot Wheels counterparts have already assembled.

An adorable new video posted on the DC Kids Youtube channel shows the film’s various car counterparts speeding into action. You can check it out below.

The stop-motion video, which was created by La Di Da Films, shows Batman and Wonder Woman’s car counterparts uniting to recruit the team. They then recruit Aquaman, who appears to stand off against Batman before joining the team. The Flash and Cyborg then join the action as well. The ensemble stands on a red-tinted mountain, before boarding a Hot Wheels version of the Flying Fox and soaring into space. UPDATE: Some of the Justice League Hot Wheels are available to order here.

It’s unclear if the chronology of the video is any real reflection of Justice League’s plot, but it’s pretty adorable nonetheless. And the Hot Wheels in question look pretty great, with aesthetics that combine the classic Justice League costumes with their modern interpretations.

The Justice League Hot Wheels are the latest in the long string of merchandise for the film. In addition to quite a few high-end statues, fans have gotten their hands on plenty of collectibles, from companies such as Funko, Mattel, and LEGO.

Justice League opens in theaters on November 17, 2017.