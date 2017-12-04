Fans Petition for ‘Justice League’ Joss Whedon Cut to Be Released

The war for the Justice League director’s cut is on!

One Zack Snyder fan caused quite the stir when they began a petition online for Warner Bros. to release the director’s original cut of the film, the version that was in place before Joss Whedon was brought on to helm the reshoots. The petition has reached over 150,000 signatures, though there has been some controversy regarding the legitimacy of the signatures.

In response, and most likely in jest, another user has taken to Change.com to petition for Whedon’s full cut of the film. Instead of the final version of the film, which contained pieces of Snyder’s darker vision mixed with Whedon’s more light-hearted take, this fan wants to see what Justice League would look like if it was completely Whedon’s, from start to finish.

“Everyone who saw Justice League can attest to the sheer genius that Joss Whedon brought to the movie,” a user named Thomas Martha wrote on the petition. “If he had been allowed to bring his entire vision to the screen, the movie would have been that much better. Examples of his touches include ‘Booya’ as uttered by cyborg and the now classic line ‘My man’ that has now become a battle cry by fishermen the world over after Aquaman showed he could speak to fish AND quip at the same time. Let’s make it happen. Join me and together we can see the rest of the mustachioed footage left on the cutting room floor. “

Yes, this is probably a jab at the fans protesting for Snyder’s cut, a notion that is made even clearer by the fact that the user’s name is a combination of Bruce Wayne’s parents.

On top of all that, there isn’t even a Joss Whedon cut of Justice League floating around at Warner Bros. for the studio to release. The director came aboard during reshoots, so he didn’t even film an entire movie. There literally isn’t even enough footage to piece together a “Director’s Cut” from Whedon’s work on the film.

At the time of writing this article, 76 people got enough of a laugh from this petition to go ahead and sign it.