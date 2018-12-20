New ‘Justice League' Poster Gives Alternate Look At Aquaman

There's just two months separating DCEU fans from Justice League, but the fandom's wait was just made easier. A new character poster of Aquaman just dropped courtesy of Warner Bros., and the image gives a startling look at Jason Momoa's role.

Over on Twitter, a character poster of Arthur Curry is being passed around the DC sphere. The image, which can be seen below, gives a new look at the Atlantean in all his shirtless glory. Momoa can be seen facing forward as he stands in a braced position. All of Aquaman's intricate tattoos are shown thanks to his stance, and the hero's facial expression does not look too friendly. In fact, Aquaman looks rather intimidating thanks to his sculpted physique.

Momoa recently revisited his DCEU role thanks to several filming schedules. The actor was called back to set for Justice League for reshoots while Aquaman wrapped its main production. Fans will get to see the hero debut in theaters this year when Justice League makes its long-awaited debut. The film will house Aquaman and Cyborg's entrances into the DCEU.

🚨🚨🚨 JUSTICE LEAGUE - THE KING OF ATLANTIS AQUAMAN POSTER COURTESY @IntlTrends 🌊💦💨🔥😱😵👺👹☠️💀🐳🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/md353VxoMo — Faheem (@PhantomX1313) September 23, 2017

Much has been said about Momoa's darker take on Aquaman, and the actor opened up about how the hero is faring in Justice League. The actor told Total Film in August that Aquaman is "not readily accepted."

"He's hurt," Momoa explained. "He covers it up."

The actor has previously said much of Aquaman's jaded front has to do with his outsider standing. Momoa said he was able to relate to the hero's pent-up frustrations as the actor understood what it was like to be an outcast growing up.

"How I identify with that is kind of being...a bit of an outcast. You see, he wasn't really too accepted...I wasn't too accepted," the actor said during a radio interview last December.

"There weren't any races where I grew up. There's no Chinese, no Mexican, no Black. I grew up in Iowa. I graduated with like 100 people," he continued. "I was born in Hawaii, so I would go see my father... [I] just wasn't accepted on the local side by some people because I wasn't raised in Hawaii. I identify as being that outcast and not really fitting into two different worlds."

Justice League currently has a 4.19 out of 5 ComicBook.com User Anticipation rating making it the third most anticipated upcoming comic book movie among ComicBook.com readers. Let us know how excited you are for Justice League by giving the movie your own personal ComicBook.com User Anticipation Rating below.

-------

Want to win a killer Kingsman: The Golden Circle prize pack? 2 lucky winners will get the chance to win some epic Kingsman gear by clicking here or the image above! Also click here to find out when Kingsman: The Golden Circle is playing near you and pre-order your tickets for your local Regal Cinema!