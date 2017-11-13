Watch ‘Justice League’ World Premiere Red Carpet Live

Justice League is hitting theaters at the end of the week, but the DC film’s first big showing is taking place in Hollywood on Monday night.

Stars from the team-up film, as well as members of the press and other prominent Hollywood figures, will be attending tonight’s premiere. If you wish you could be there, or you’re just having trouble waiting for Justice League, you’re in luck. The premiere’s red carpet event will be streamed live on YouTube.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Machinima is streaming the red carpet live, beginning at 8:30 ET. Stars Ben Affleck, Henry Cavill, Gal Gadot, Ezra Miller, Jason Momoa, Ray Fisher, Connie Nielsen, Diane Lane, J.K. Simmons and Amber Heard are all expected to be in attendance.

The event, as well as the live stream, will last for just 90 minutes. At 10 p.m. ET, the stars and those in attendance will head inside to screen the film.

If you’re hoping to catch the red carpet, but are afraid you’ll forget to tune in at the correct time, YouTube has a fix for that. On the video, you can set a reminder in order to receive a notification when the actual stream goes live.

While the world premiere is tonight, Justice League will hit theaters nationwide on November 17, 2017.