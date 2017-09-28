‘Justice League’: Ezra Miller & Ray Fisher Reveal How Their Characters Bond

In the upcoming Justice League the heroes unite as to save the world from Steppenwolf and his Parademons, but simply being on the same side doesn’t make heroes a team. Only a bond can do that and in the latest promo for the film, Ezra Miller and Ray Fisher reveal how their characters achieve that bond.

In the promo shared by the film’s official Twitter today, Miller and Fisher have a little bit of fun declaring themselves the “leaders” of the Justice League before explaining that The Flash and Cyborg bond over how they got their powers. You can watch the promo below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In the film, Miller’s The Flash and Fisher’s Cyborg differ from Batman, Wonder Woman, and Aquaman in that their uncommon powers come not from resources or from simply being born with them. Both Cyborg and The Flash experience accidents that leave them changed with The Flash gaining super speed and Cyborg relying on cybernetic enhancement to survive. Fisher attributes those traumatic transformations to what brings the characters together beyond the heroic task at hand along with another thing they have in common — their age.

“Well with Cyborg and The Flash, they do get their powers because of an accident and I think that bonds them in a very specific way, both through the traumas that they’ve had and through the fact that they’re the youngest members of the group,” Miller says in the promo.

Of course, pointing out how young they are got the attention of Gal Gadot whose Wonder Woman is the oldest member of the League. Fisher quickly pointed out that she had all of them beat when it came to looks.

“I didn’t say the most beautiful, but the youngest,” Fisher said before Miller cut him off to point out just how old Wonder Woman is.

Maybe Wonder Woman’s age makes her the real leader of the League, putting the young guys in their place? Audiences will find out as well as see how important strong the bond between Cyborg and The Flash is when Justice League hits theaters in November.

Justice League opens in theaters on November 17, 2017.