Justice League Snyder Cut Should Be Released on HBO Max

It’s been almost two years since Justice League opened in theaters and while the movie as screened in theaters has more or less faded out of the cultural conversation, demand and discussion of the so-called Snyder Cut is stronger than ever. Director Zack Snyder‘s version of the film has come up regularly and continues to have a vocal legion of supporters wanting to see that version of the film brought to life. The #ReleasetheSnyderCut movement even became the top Twitter trend in the United States earlier this week, validating the demand for this fabled cut of the film and while thus far there’s been no indication that Warner Bros. has any plans to give into that demand by releasing the film, they may soon have the perfect way to do it: HBO Max.

HBO Max, WarnerMedia’s streaming service which will compete with existing services Netflix, Hulu, and Amazon as well as newcomers Apple TV+, Disney+, and Peacock is set to launch in May of 2020 with a monthly cost of $14.99. While there will be no shortage of attractive content available on HBO Max. In fact, HBO Max will have two major draws, iconic network sitcoms Friends and The Big Bang Theory as WarnerMedia paid more than a billion dollars for the two shows to be on the streaming service in the hope that they would be a major subscriber draw. However, the Snyder Cut could also prove to be a strong draw for subscribers, particularly for fans of DC Entertainment who may be looking for a reason to hand over their $14.99 each month when they already subscribe to DC Universe.

That isn’t to say that HBO Max isn’t already planning attractive DC-related content. a Green Lantern series, a DC Super Hero High series, and a Strange Adventures anthology series are all in the works for HBO Max and it’s been reported that major DC movies are expected to release on HBO Max as well, not to mention that DC Universe’s popular Doom Patrol series will be available on both DC Universe and HBO Max. The DC content is there, but compared to the Snyder Cut, none of those things have really attracted the fan interest and intrigue the way Snyder’s completed-ish vision for Justice League has.

That interest goes well beyond this week’s trending on Twitter. The Release the Snyder Cut community crowdfunded a billboard in New York City’s Times Square during New York Comic Con while this summer during San Diego Comic-Con they also raised enough money to fund a banner flight, a billboard, a bus wrap, an ad in The Hollywood Reporter, as well as a ground team at that convention. There’s also the celebrity support for Snyder’s take on the film. Original Justice League composer Junkie XL revealed late last month that he has a completed, ready-to-use score for Snyder’s film and Justice League and Aquaman star Jason Momoa told MTV News’ Josh Horowitz that he’s actually seen the Snyder Cut.

“I have seen it. I’ve seen the Snyder Cut” Momoa said.

“I think the public needs to see it,” he continued. “I’m obviously indebted to Warner and DC and I don’t know how they feel about it, but as a fan, I’m very, very happy I got to see it.”

There are definitely a lot of other fans who would like to see it as well — fans who just might be willing to subscribe to HBO Max in order to do so.

What do you think? Should Warner Bros. release the Snyder Cut on HBO Max? Do you think there’s enough fan demand to genuinely justify it? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.