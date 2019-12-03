Joe Manganiello Addresses Why He Released New Deathstroke Photos With Justice League Snyder Cut Hashtag

In honor of the film’s two-year anniversary, various members of Justice League‘s cast and crew took to social media to ask for the “Snyder Cut” of the film to be released, which included Deathstroke actor Joe Manganiello sharing photos of his appearance in the film’s post-credits scene. The actor recently opened up about what inspired him to take part in the #ReleaseTheSnyderCut hashtag, admitting that, while there may have previously been plans for him to play the character in a future DC Extended Universe film, those plans are seemingly dashed, motivating him to offer fans their best look yet at the sequence.

View this post on Instagram #releasethesnydercut A post shared by JOE MANGANIELLO (@joemanganiello) on Nov 18, 2019 at 5:58pm PST

“I don’t know who started that,” Manganiello shared with Entertainment Weekly about the hashtag. “Because of the cancellation of Batman and the various other projects that my character was going to be in, I never got to release them.”

When the DCEU launched with Man of Steel in 2013, director Zack Snyder served as the creative force of the overall franchise, which included directing Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and Justice League. Due to a family tragedy, Snyder left Justice League during production, as director Joss Whedon stepped in to conclude principal photography and to helm reshoots. With the film going on to be a critical and financial disappointment, fans have been clamoring for the “Snyder Cut” version of the film to be released, as various figures related to the production claim they have seen the director’s original vision of the story while others deny its existence.

At the time of Justice League, Ben Affleck was set to write, direct, and star in a solo Batman adventure, which likely would have featured Deathstroke. With the DCEU switching gears, that plan has seemingly been scrapped entirely, with Manganiello’s posting of the photos of his character serving more as a memorial of what could have been.

“I honestly wanted to stop talking about it. I don’t really like talking about things that didn’t happen,” Manganiello admitted of the scrapped plans. “I have a ton of photos from the set photographer that were never going to be released that were sitting on my computer. One day I thought, if I don’t put them out now they’re never going to come out. I might as well get them out to the public.”

Despite the social media support, various execs at Warner Bros. have regularly cast doubt on the mythical version of the film being released or, more importantly, being completed for any sort of public consumption.

