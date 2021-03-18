Leslie Jones Watches Justice League Snyder Cut: The Best Questions And Live Tweets

By Kofi Outlaw

Comedic actor Leslie Jones (Coming 2 America, Ghostbusters) hosted her own impromptu watch party for Zack Snyder's Justice League, and the results are pretty hilarious. As someone only casually familiar with the characters and lore of the DC Comics Universe, Jones jumped into the deep end of Zack Snyder's cut of Justice League and had plenty of questions that she relied on fans and Film Twitter to help answer. Even though it went down in the dead of night, Leslie Jones still managed to generate some big interest and interaction with DC fans, and further grew her reputation as one of the best unsigned commentators out there (see also: 2020 Election coverage).

Check out some of Leslie Jones' best questions and tweets while watching Zack Snyder's Justice League:

Should I Watch?

We weren't on hand to answer this question in real-time - but Yaaaaassss, we're glad she pressed play! 

prevnext

They CAN Sing Tho...

A LOT of viewers had a problem with the Aquaman singers; Leslie Jones thinks some respect needs to be put on their harmonies! 

prevnext

I Love Wonder Woman!

That's it. That's Leslie Jones' tweet. 

prevnext

You Don't Cut The Amazons

Leslie Jones is trying to reconcile this question like so many other DC fans. What was Joss Whedon thinking cutting out the larger Amazon battle sequence??? 

prevnext

GO TO THERAPY!

Leslie Jones may be a casual DC fan - but even she recognizes that Justice League is really "Daddy Issues: The Movie." Seriously, every single hero (and villain) in this flick has needs a family therapist... 

prevnext

Next Earth Please!

"The Age of Heroes" flashback was cool - but to Leslie Jones' it was also a clear sign of when it's time to GTFO of the warzone. But it did the job: Leslie Jones (and so many of us) want all the DC Films tie-in movies to this story (Amazons, New Gods, Green Lantern...) 

prevnext

I Like It!

There were many other tweets that followed - but this sums up Leslie Jones' Justice League Snyder Cut pretty succinctly. 

prevnext

NOBODY SAW THAT???

Zack Snyder's 'Cyborg meets Wonder Woman' scene doesn't feel real to an inner city resident. 

prevnext

NERDS! Explain.

At this point the Snyder Cut went too deep into all that DC Comics mythology. Leslie Jones needed a geek lifeline - we provided. 

prevnext

WTF Is MM?!

The first Martian Manhunter reveal broke Leslie Jones' brain - and rightly so. If you don't know DC, that would be perplexing! 

prevnext

How You Bury Superman?

Snyder almost lost Leslie Jones with this scene of the Justice League grave-robbing Superman. 

prevnext

Run, Gadget-Man!

One of the best running jokes in Leslie Jones' Justice League commentary is the idea that Batman's only power is gadgets - and that he's woefully outclassed by his teammates. She's not wrong... 

prevnext

Body of Steel

Henry Cavill's body had Leslie Jones feeling like she'd been hit with Kryptonite! 

prevnext

It's Over! Justice League 2?

Leslie Jones came to the epic climax of four hours of the Snyder Cut ready for that next four-hour DC movie. That's pretty much all the validation Zack Snyder needs... 

prevnext

Practice Makes (Semi-)Perfect

The biggest theme of Leslie Jones' review of Justice League Snyder Cut is that this team has potential - if they practice together more. 

prevnext
0comments

Knightmare: WTF?!

Just when Leslie Jones thought she had figured out Zack Snyder's Justice League, that Knightmare Sequence hit... 

prev
Start the Conversation

of