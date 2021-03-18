Leslie Jones Watches Justice League Snyder Cut: The Best Questions And Live Tweets
Comedic actor Leslie Jones (Coming 2 America, Ghostbusters) hosted her own impromptu watch party for Zack Snyder's Justice League, and the results are pretty hilarious. As someone only casually familiar with the characters and lore of the DC Comics Universe, Jones jumped into the deep end of Zack Snyder's cut of Justice League and had plenty of questions that she relied on fans and Film Twitter to help answer. Even though it went down in the dead of night, Leslie Jones still managed to generate some big interest and interaction with DC fans, and further grew her reputation as one of the best unsigned commentators out there (see also: 2020 Election coverage).
Check out some of Leslie Jones' best questions and tweets while watching Zack Snyder's Justice League:
Should I Watch?
Should I guys!! pic.twitter.com/VNrySMNg1q— Leslie Jones 🦋 (@Lesdoggg) March 20, 2021
We weren't on hand to answer this question in real-time - but Yaaaaassss, we're glad she pressed play!
They CAN Sing Tho...
Fish is all that’s on the menu but y’all can sing though!! #longassmovie pic.twitter.com/fObG0AJWEu— Leslie Jones 🦋 (@Lesdoggg) March 22, 2021
A LOT of viewers had a problem with the Aquaman singers; Leslie Jones thinks some respect needs to be put on their harmonies!
I Love Wonder Woman!
I love Wonder Woman! #longassmovie pic.twitter.com/MnJTcnnj6e— Leslie Jones 🦋 (@Lesdoggg) March 22, 2021
That's it. That's Leslie Jones' tweet.
You Don't Cut The Amazons
Am I tripping they cut this out?! FUCKING WHHHHHY?! It so gangsta!! #longassmovie pic.twitter.com/7IA5yyAfMN— Leslie Jones 🦋 (@Lesdoggg) March 22, 2021
WARRIORS!! I’m losing my shit! And I still got 3 hours 30 minutes and forty-fiive seconds mfs!! #longassmovie pic.twitter.com/SXliNJhr9j— Leslie Jones 🦋 (@Lesdoggg) March 22, 2021
Leslie Jones is trying to reconcile this question like so many other DC fans. What was Joss Whedon thinking cutting out the larger Amazon battle sequence???
GO TO THERAPY!
GO TO THERAPY!! So sick of this!! #longassmovie pic.twitter.com/tGML5UFsxO— Leslie Jones 🦋 (@Lesdoggg) March 22, 2021
Leslie Jones may be a casual DC fan - but even she recognizes that Justice League is really "Daddy Issues: The Movie." Seriously, every single hero (and villain) in this flick has needs a family therapist...
Next Earth Please!
Dope story but I’m leaving if I see this type of shit!! Got to be somewhere I can go!! #longassmovie pic.twitter.com/YJvzjAAKKJ— Leslie Jones 🦋 (@Lesdoggg) March 22, 2021
"The Age of Heroes" flashback was cool - but to Leslie Jones' it was also a clear sign of when it's time to GTFO of the warzone. But it did the job: Leslie Jones (and so many of us) want all the DC Films tie-in movies to this story (Amazons, New Gods, Green Lantern...)
I Like It!
I mean I like it!! #longassmovie pic.twitter.com/xwRjBEWaQB— Leslie Jones 🦋 (@Lesdoggg) March 22, 2021
There were many other tweets that followed - but this sums up Leslie Jones' Justice League Snyder Cut pretty succinctly.
NOBODY SAW THAT???
So. Nobody saw him! GTFOH!! #longassmovie pic.twitter.com/DzJekkWqrB— Leslie Jones 🦋 (@Lesdoggg) March 22, 2021
Zack Snyder's 'Cyborg meets Wonder Woman' scene doesn't feel real to an inner city resident.
NERDS! Explain.
Ok now I explain all you nerds lol #longassmovie pic.twitter.com/5rIeMWtRHu— Leslie Jones 🦋 (@Lesdoggg) March 22, 2021
March 22, 2021
At this point the Snyder Cut went too deep into all that DC Comics mythology. Leslie Jones needed a geek lifeline - we provided.
WTF Is MM?!
Who the fuck is that?! #longassmovie pic.twitter.com/7aY9PiNsVR— Leslie Jones 🦋 (@Lesdoggg) March 22, 2021
The first Martian Manhunter reveal broke Leslie Jones' brain - and rightly so. If you don't know DC, that would be perplexing!
How You Bury Superman?
Make it make sense to me though! #longassmovie pic.twitter.com/11N1VuSoTa— Leslie Jones 🦋 (@Lesdoggg) March 22, 2021
I HAD TO POST AGAIN ON THIS! What the fuck difference it make if the world think he Clark Kent the muthafucka body say Superman damnit!! That’s my answer to your answer! #longassmovie pic.twitter.com/YBTPpat7Pm— Leslie Jones 🦋 (@Lesdoggg) March 22, 2021
Snyder almost lost Leslie Jones with this scene of the Justice League grave-robbing Superman.
Run, Gadget-Man!
Lordt if he did that to Wonder Woman he is gonna fuck Batman gadget having ass up #longassmovie pic.twitter.com/cPdTV6oOd9— Leslie Jones 🦋 (@Lesdoggg) March 22, 2021
One of the best running jokes in Leslie Jones' Justice League commentary is the idea that Batman's only power is gadgets - and that he's woefully outclassed by his teammates. She's not wrong...
Body of Steel
Lordt! Su-per-man!! #longassmovie pic.twitter.com/QuXwoLSarM— Leslie Jones 🦋 (@Lesdoggg) March 22, 2021
Henry Cavill's body had Leslie Jones feeling like she'd been hit with Kryptonite!
It's Over! Justice League 2?
ITS OVAH!! #longassmovie pic.twitter.com/WHUtZDaByc— Leslie Jones 🦋 (@Lesdoggg) March 22, 2021
Just saying #longassmovie pic.twitter.com/gS1tPr1EdD— Leslie Jones 🦋 (@Lesdoggg) March 22, 2021
Leslie Jones came to the epic climax of four hours of the Snyder Cut ready for that next four-hour DC movie. That's pretty much all the validation Zack Snyder needs...
Practice Makes (Semi-)Perfect
Just saying #longassmovie pic.twitter.com/gS1tPr1EdD— Leslie Jones 🦋 (@Lesdoggg) March 22, 2021
The biggest theme of Leslie Jones' review of Justice League Snyder Cut is that this team has potential - if they practice together more.
Knightmare: WTF?!
What the fuck is happening?! #longassmovie pic.twitter.com/S2lDGgSOBh— Leslie Jones 🦋 (@Lesdoggg) March 22, 2021
Can we talk though!! #longassmovie pic.twitter.com/VlkEcVpiNr— Leslie Jones 🦋 (@Lesdoggg) March 22, 2021
Just when Leslie Jones thought she had figured out Zack Snyder's Justice League, that Knightmare Sequence hit...