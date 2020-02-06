Justice League Snyder Cut Receives Epic BossLogic Poster

More than two years after Justice League landed in theaters, fans of director Zack Snyder continue to show their support for his original vision for the superhero team-up, with artist BossLogic crafting a poster for the mythical cut of the film using various elements that the filmmaker has teased over the years. From a black-suited Superman to Green Lantern, the poster unites a number of different elements that Snyder has hinted at, confirming how exciting the project would have been had the filmmaker followed through on those plans. While the poster likely won’t aid the release of the rumored cut of the film, it will surely excite fans of the DC Extended Universe.

“I don’t know if the #releasethesnydercut will ever come to light but me and my team over at @LineageNYC wanted to support it in a major way so we created what we wanted to see. Hope you like it,” the artist shared on Twitter.

The DCEU launched in 2013 with Man of Steel, directed by Snyder, which proved to be a relative success for the franchise. Snyder was tapped as the architect of the franchise going forward, with one of the criticisms of the growing series being its more somber and morose tone than other superhero films. As the franchise began to move forward, a Justice League adventure was originally conceived as a two-part epic, given it would be the first time DC’s biggest heroes united on the big screen.

Sadly, the lackluster reception of Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and Suicide Squad, both of which emulated the darker tone of Man of Steel, resulted in Warner Bros. opting to trim Justice League down to a single film. Snyder suffered a family tragedy during that film’s production, resulting in him stepping away from the project as Joss Whedon completed shooting and helmed reshoots. The released film was both a financial and critical disappointment.

As the dust of that film started to settle, Snyder began teasing a number of different elements he had hoped to incorporate into his original two-part vision, at some points even claiming that he had crafted a “Snyder Cut” of the film, which fans have been demanding to be released across social media.

