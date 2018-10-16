Sam Benjamin Says His Entire ‘Justice League’ Arc Was Cut

Nearly a year after it hit theaters, fans are still discussing the differences between the theatrical release of Justice League and how it differs from what director Zack Snyder originally planned to accomplish. Actor Sam Benjamin, who IMDb lists as “Military Policeman #2,” detailed that his entire storyline didn’t make it into the final cut, which might have been as much as 30 minutes of the film.

“Someone tweeted me about this just the other day and he goes, ‘Blink if you were in the Superman vs. Justice League fight,’ and I was like, ‘No, I wasn’t,’” Benjamin clarified with Flashback FilmMaking. “Basically, I filmed a part in it when Zack Snyder was directing. Obviously, a lot of the Zack Snyder stuff was cut. I had an absolute blast getting directed by Zack Snyder, playing the character in the DC movie universe. It was a bit of a dream come true. I kinda knew when Joss Whedon took over, I was prepared for a lot of changes. I was like, ‘Ya know what, I filmed with Zack,’ and it turns out that whole arc that I was in was completely gone. I would estimate it was probably a 20= or 30-minute story. The story kind of just skipped. There may be some people who are really tuned into Zack Snyder’s and Joss Whedon’s work can probably watch the film and go, ‘Oh, that’s where Snyder would have done this or would have carried on in this way.’”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Regardless of whether you like the released cut of Justice League or not, it’s quite evident that Snyder didn’t get to deliver whatever his vision for the film was intended to be after he left the film in the wake of a family tragedy. Whedon stepped in to both finish shooting scenes that Snyder hadn’t gotten to and reshoots, ultimately delivering viewers a conflicting story that never settled on one, cohesive tone.

Snyder may have slowly distanced himself from the DC Extended Universe, though he has teased fans with a variety of behind-the-scenes photos that depict sequences that never made it into the film. One of these scenes would have featured Superman in the infamous black suit.

“For example, the black suit Superman. I saw that scene, the deleted scene when he just walks in and looks at the suit,” Benjamin noted. “Some people aren’t big Snyder fans, but I think it had that Man of Steel, epic, a lot of heart in there. But what happened, happened. I had a blast.”

With the film out now and devoid of a “director’s cut,” audiences will likely never see what Benjamin’s role in the film was. The actor only offered slight hints at his involvement in the original storyline.

“I don’t really know how much I can say,” the actor shared. “People can see on IMDb that I’m a military base character who’s in a scene with a villain and a hero and probably shouldn’t say.”

Justice League is out now on Blu-ray and DVD.

What do you think could have been contained in this rumored 30 minutes of the original film? Let us know in the comments below!