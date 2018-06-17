‘Justice League’ Storyboard Artist Weighs In On How Close To Complete The Zack Snyder Cut Was

Zack Snyder’s cut of Justice League has become infamous at this point, and with each passing day fans just want to see the mythical cut more and more, and the debate about if it is an actual thing just heated up once more.

The conversation kicked up again after Mark Hughes said he has “tried to explain to fans a completed “Snyder Cut” doesn’t exist. An initial cut was done w/incomplete footage, missing pickups, no reshoots, missing VFX, etc. So it’s impossible to “release the Snyder Cut” that doesn’t exist. BUT, that said, there’s an alternative…”

That prompted a response from Justice League storyboard artist Jay Oliva, who said while there are some things it would need to do before airing, the full story Snyder wanted to tell in that initial version is fully shot.

I think they are responding to people saying that the Snydercut (prior to Whedon’s involvement) does not exist and is not a cohesive story because Zack left. It may not be 100% polished but all of the planned scenes were shot and edited into a full timeline. — Jay Oliva (@jayoliva1) June 16, 2018

“Other than incomplete vfx and maybe some reshoots for hook ups everything was shot that was storyboarded,” Oliva wrote. “Zack isn’t the kind of director who creates the film in the edit bay. It’s all planned out meticulously from beginning to end. That’s how MoS and BvS was done.”

Hughes responded by bringing up sources he’s spoken to since the release that said the cut was still in rough form, needing visual effects, pickups, reshot scenes, and a new scene or two etc. While Oliva agrees there is still work to be done, that’s not what he meant by 99%.

“What I meant with 99% is that all of the scenes Zack envisioned was shot and exists in one form or another,” Oliva said. “Of course there are still vfx that is unfinished but I never inferred that the film was 99% done. Rather that Zack’s vision was all shot except for a few reshoots planned.”

Oliva then pointed out where he feels the disconnect is when people refer to the Snyder cut not existing because it does, it just isn’t polished.

At this point, we really are just curious to see what Snyder’s original vision was. Even if you enjoyed what Justice League became when it eventually hit theaters, you can’t help but be curious about the original version, and hopefully, fans will one day get to see it.