Subway Continues To Demand Release Of Justice League Movie Snyder Cut

2019 has been nothing if not a wild ride, and the Justice League Snyder Cut wave has been an interesting story as the year comes to a close. Subway recently decided to weigh in on the movement to release the DC film and doubled down on their efforts to support them today. After Zack Snyder thanked the company for pledging to help feed families in need last week, Subway tweeted a response to a fan with the now-infamous hashtag a number of times. This whole thing has been very strange, but here’s how we got here. Snyder Cut fans asked the company how many retweets it would take to get a donation of 10,000 sandwiches to people in need. Subway responded that 5,000 retweets in five hours should get the job done. The Internet did its magic and Subway was soon donating 15,000 sandwiches before the day was done. People getting fed for a good cause is an easy thing to get behind. But, the brand took things one step further and used that hashtag, which firmly gives their support of an eventual release of the Snyder Cut.

Is that strange enough for you, well, then a bunch of stars from the film and beyond taking to social media to rally support as well should be no big surprise. A large scale push a few weeks ago brought the Snyder Cut back into stark focus. Jason Momoa said a while ago that the infamous footage existed and November of this year has proved that out. Snyder and others have posted still to their social media accounts which showcase an alternate vision for Justice League. Then, Henry Cavill, Ben Affleck, and many other voiced their opinion on this entire movement.

Let’s start with Superman. “I don’t know if [a Snyder cut] actually exists so the only way I can look at it is as a business model, and I don’t know what difference it’s going to make,” Cavill explained. “There are stories to be told, which need to be told and adjustments that can be made, but that’s not going to make any difference.”

Cavill deftly points out that there are some economic realities that the release of a Snyder Cut won’t just magically fix when it comes to Justice League.

“They’re not going to release it into cinemas and so they’re not going to suddenly make an extra few hundred million,” Cavill mentioned. “So it would be interesting to see what the difference is, but I’d rather focus on the future rather than what’s been.”

Well, in this case, the future is probably going to include Subway sandwiches.