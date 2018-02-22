‘Justice League’: Superman Trailer Released

One of the worst-kept secrets in the DC Extended Universe was Superman‘s “death” being only a temporary solution to Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice‘s narrative, with fans fully expecting the character to return in Justice League. Now that we’ve all seen Superman’s return, Warner Bros. can show off some of the character’s greatest hits in the film, like in the below trailer for Justice League‘s Digital HD release.

One of the issues fans had with the film was the lack of attention paid to Superman’s return, possibly a result of Warner Bros. trying to make as quickly-paced a film as possible.

Videos by ComicBook.com

With Superman’s previous film lasting more than three hours, Justice League didn’t even crack the two-hour mark, leaving a lot of footage on the cutting room floor. One of these deleted scenes, which will be featured on the Blu-ray, depicts a resurrected Superman walking down the halls of the Fortress of Solitude, with the iconic black suit from the “Death of Superman” comic book storyline making a brief appearance.

If the direct nod to the comic book storyline didn’t make the final cut, we can only imagine what else didn’t make the theatrical cut.

Following a disappointing critical and financial reception back in November, many passionate DC fans have spared no expense at trying to get Warner Bros. to release a “Zack Snyder Cut” of the superhero team-up.

One major issue about the concept of a Snyder Cut is whether or not enough footage was even shot to create any sort of cohesive film prior to the director leaving the production following a family tragedy. Joss Whedon stepped in to complete the film, with the two directors typically featuring drastically different tones in their films. This contradiction in tones is one of the many issues audiences raised with the film.

Another obstacle in the way of a Snyder Cut being released is, with Justice League being so financially disappointing, Warner Bros. most likely won’t want to sink more money into releasing the film twice, possibly preferring to move on and focus on the future.

While Batman v. Superman wasn’t received well critically, it earned almost $900 million worldwide, demonstrating a large enough audience that was interested in an extended cut. Justice League, however, barely crossed the $650 million-mark worldwide.

Justice League is currently available on Digital HD and hits Blu-ray and DVD on March 13th.

Will you snag a copy of Justice League on Blu-ray or will you be holding out for a Snyder Cut? Let us know in the comments below!

[H/T Facebook, JusticeLeagueOfficial]