Something Gross Happens To The Flash In New ‘Justice League’ TV Spot

Ever since the first teaser for Justice League debuted, Ezra Miller‘s portrayal of the Flash has been a source of humor in the epic superhero brawl.

A new clip from the film focuses on the Scarlet Speedster and his insecurities in the big fight, though it ends with a funny and disgusting result for the character’s attempt to “do battle.” Check out the clip above!

Videos by ComicBook.com

DC Films upcoming superhero team-up film is just weeks away from hitting theaters, and Warner Bros. has been releasing a barrage of clips of the movie. The latest shows the Flash get his hands dirty, quite literally, as he seems to be covered in some Parademon blood.

It’s a change of pace for the character on the movie, who is shown to be apprehensive when it comes to fighting.

“It’s real cool you guys seem ready to do battle,” Flash says. “I’ve never done battle. I’ve just pushed some people and run away.”

Though that clip has been shown quite a few times, Batman’s response is new, as he tells Barry Allen to “save one.”

“Save one person… and you’ll know.”

The footage then shows the Flash darting through a line of Parademons and knocking them off of a platform, then cuts to him cheering for his offensive action.

“Yes! It was gross,” he says, gagging at the sight of the green goop covering his hands and chest.

Based on the marketing, Justice League seems to be leaning heavily into humor, separating it from the previous films DC Comics-based films in recent years. It’s a major change of pace from director Zack Snyder, especially following in the footsteps of Man of Steel and Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice.

That’s not to say the movie will suffer because of the humor — after all, the film can be funny and also contain epic stakes for the heroes.

We’ll get to see how funny Justice League actually is when the movie premieres on November 17.