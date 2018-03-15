Fan Fundraising To Do Documentary On Zack Snyder’s ‘Justice League’ Director’s Cut

Whether they loved or hated Justice League, many DC Extended Universe fans have put the film in their rearview mirror and have begun getting excited for Aquaman, Shazam, and Wonder Woman 2, yet some fans are still focused on director Zack Snyder‘s mythical original cut of the superhero team-up. A fan who started a petition to “Release the Snyder Cut” of the film has started a new petition, asking for not only signatures, but also donations for a supposed documentary that explores the director’s original vision.

Following a personal tragedy, Zack Snyder left Justice League behind to focus on his family six months before the film would hit theaters, as Joss Whedon stepped in to take over the reins. As the film’s release date approached and word spread about the film’s uneven tone, fans couldn’t help but wonder if Snyder had completed his vision for the film. With the final product being a critical and financial disappointment, the quest for a Snyder Cut grew more passionate.

“I wrote the petition before the film was released in theaters, because I felt that something wasn’t right about the entire situation regarding Joss Whedon’s involvement, the replacement of Junkie Xl with Danny Elfman, and Warner Bros.’ decision to mandate a 2-hour runtime, for a film that dealt with the completion of a story arc, that began in Man of Steel and Batman v Superman,” the petition reads.

The petition then details the fan’s recollection of the film and many of its faults, most of which being centered around the film’s humor. From there, the petition then discusses what they like so much about the DC Comics universe and what they wished this Justice League would include.

In closing, the petition notes, “The fundraiser money will go to a documentary on Zack Snyder’s Justice League Director’s Cut, the search for the truth on what really happened and whether or not the film will ever be released bis [sic] ongoing and maybe a documentary about it, might help the cause I started with the petition.”

The goal of the petition is $4,000 and currently has amassed $80. It’s unclear if the petition creator plans on making the documentary themselves, or why $4,000 is the target number.

Justice League is currently available on Digital HD and hits Blu-ray and DVD on March 13th.

