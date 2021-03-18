Zack Snyder's Justice League: First Look At John Stewart Green Lantern Revealed

✖

Zack Snyder's Justice League has its own version of John Stewart as Green Lantern, who would've been played by actor Wayne T. Carr. Now Snyder Cut fans everywhere can see an official image from the scene of Carr as Green Lantern - courtesy of Zack Snyder himself! Snyder was out doing one of his many Q&A showcases with fans - this time for a Cinemark event in Playa Vista, California. During that event the filmmaker just pulled out his phone and showed the crowd the epic Green Lantern scene in Justice League - which was quickly photographed and posted to social media:

The Green Lantern scene in Justice League has been as hyped-up and legendary as the Snyder Cut itself. Snyder cast Wayne T. Carr in the role based on a referral from Cyborg actor Ray Fisher; they shot the Green Lantern scene knowing from the start that Warner Bros. may not include approve it for the film. Carr talked about that process (and the ultimate disappointment of being cut) when Zack Snyder's Justice League was released:

"[Zack] said, 'We're going to shoot it, we'll see what the studio says,'" Carr said on the LightCast podcast. "...He called me after he showed it to everyone, I think it was the second time because they had watched it in parts. He was like, 'They're not letting me do this thing... When I saw the full vision, I went through the journey like everybody went through the journey. Towards the end I realized, 'Ugh. I'm not a part of this. Darn.'"

During the Cinemark event, Snyder stated that Warner Bros. decided to cut the scene of Carr as Green Lantern because the studio has plans to use the character in a future project. Whether that's an upcoming DC movie or the Green Lantern anthology series coming to HBO Max is anyone's guess; John Stewart has been on fans' wish list for a long time when it comes to the DC movie universe, so his debut seems inevitable.

As for Wayne T. Carr: even being cut from Zack Snyder's Justice League has upped his fame - and he's not mad about it:

"The thing that kind of just warmed my heart was once all of the concept art and stuff started to drop, it's been nothing but love from the fans, man," Carr told LightCast. "Like, I wasn't even in the movie, and I'm just getting positive feedback from people and support. It's super crazy. It's absolutely crazy, but I love it.

Zack Snyder's Justice League is streaming on HBO Max.