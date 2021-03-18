Zack Snyder's Justice League: Green Lantern Actor Wayne T. Carr Breaks Silence After Being Cut From the Film

✖

At one point, the Justice League Snyder Cut was going to feature a Green Lantern in the present day, joining the Justice League in its fight against Darkseid. Due to one reason or another, Zack Snyder was forced to cut the appearance from his director's cut, even though it was supposed to be the full version of the movie he intended to tell. The filmmaker himself revealed the Green Lantern was going to be John Stewart, played by Wayne T. Carr.

Now, for the first time since Snyder revealed his identity, Carr has opened up on his role in the movie, expressing excitement that Snyder even thought to ask him to play the character. As Carr explained on an episode of LightCast, he knew from the beginning that his scene very well could be left on the cutting room floor.

"[Zack] said, 'We're going to shoot it, we'll see what the studio says,'" the actor said on the podcast. "This is kind of crazy because we shot it in what I'm going to call 'Driveway Studios.' He called me after he showed it to everyone, I think it was the second time because they had watched it in parts. He was like, 'They're not letting me do this thing.'"

Snyder previously explained the studio didn't want him to use John Stewart because of a separate Green Lantern project in development at HBO Max.

"When I saw the full vision, I went through the journey like everybody went through the journey. Towards the end I realized, 'Ugh. I'm not a part of this. Darn,'" Carr added. "The thing that kind of just warmed my heart was once all of the concept art and stuff started to drop, it's been nothing but love from the fans, man. Like, I wasn't even in the movie, and I'm just getting positive feedback from people and support. It's super crazy. It's absolutely crazy, but I love it."

Snyder himself praised Carr's performance earlier this month, revealing the actor was referred to him by Justice League star Ray Fisher.

"That [concept art] was based on the actor who did the scene for us and was a guy named Wayne T. Carr. He's an amazing actor and an amazingly kind gentleman," Snyder revealed during a virtual appearance at Justice Con.

He added, "I told him that there was a chance it didn't make it in the movie as we were shooting it in my driveway and I'm not 100-percent sure he thought it was real. I was talking to him the other day and he was just excited about it — he loved the movie and was super excited for the reception the film has gotten and he's just completely gracious."

Zack Snyder's Justice League is now streaming on HBO Max.

