Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel Impress With Epic ‘LEGO Batman Movie’ Costumes

Take it from this guy, sometimes when your kid decides on a Halloween costume, you just roll with it.

That seems to be the case for Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel, whose child dressed as LEGO Batman for Halloween — and they decided to complement the ensemble by dressing up as LEGO Robin and LEGO Harley Quinn, respectively.

Each of them looks pretty on-point, but the three together is an especially fun visual. You can check it out below.

We can’t LEGO how amazing Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake’s family costume is. pic.twitter.com/Em74O49ZeO — E! News (@enews) October 31, 2018

In spite of being bankable actors with a history of voice work, neither Biel nor Timberlake appeared in LEGO Batman — or, indeed, have played a role we can recall in any DC project.

DC superheroes have been appearing in direct-to-video LEGO projects for years now, but 2017’s The LEGO Batman Movie not only brought the idea to the big screen, but introduced the DC Brick Universe to a whole new audience. Building (no pun intended) on the success of The LEGO Movie, the film reused Will Arnett’s Batman, with a very similar personality to the one he had in that movie.

In the irreverent spirit of fun that made The LEGO Movie a worldwide phenomenon, the self-described leading man of that ensemble – LEGO Batman – stars in his own big-screen adventure. But there are big changes brewing in Gotham, and if he wants to save the city from The Joker’s hostile takeover, Batman may have to drop the lone vigilante thing, try to work with others and maybe, just maybe, learn to lighten up.



Will Arnett reprises his starring role from The LEGO Movie as the voice of LEGO Batman, aka Bruce Wayne. Zach Galifianakis (Hangover films) stars as The Joker; Michael Cera (TV’s Arrested Development) as the orphan Dick Grayson; Rosario Dawson (TV’s Daredevil) as Barbara Gordon; and Ralph Fiennes (Harry Potter films) as Alfred.

The LEGO Batman Movie is directed by Chris McKay and produced by Dan Lin, Phil Lord, Christopher Miller, and Roy Lee, who worked together on The LEGO Movie. It is written by Seth Grahame-Smith and Chris McKenna & Erik Sommers, with additional screenplay material by Jared Stern & John Whittington, based on LEGO Construction Toys. Jill Wilfert, Matthew Ashton and Will Allegra serve as executive producers.

