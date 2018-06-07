‘The Flash’: Keiynan Lonsdale Explains Why He’s Leaving

Yesterday, news broke that Keiynan Lonsdale – the actor who plays Wally West, aka Kid Flash on The CW’s The Flash and DC’s Legends of Tomorrow – will appear in the season five premiere of The Flash and then no longer be a series regular on either series.

Lonsdale has now commented for the first time about his departure, offering some insight into his reasons for leaving and clarifying that he may still pop up on either show now and again.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Here’s the message he shared with fans on Twitter:

“Yo! Soo as a lot of you have now read, I’m not returning next season as a series regular for The Flash or Legends. It’s definitely not a total goodbye or ‘see ya never’ situation, cause Wally West will still be around when you need him the most! 🙂 It’s just that it won’t be full time anymore.

I’ve changed a lot in the past year (as you’ve probably noticed lol), and for infinite reasons my perspective on life & what I want from it now is just completely different. Because of that, my heart told me it was the right time to continue my journey on an unknown path, and I’m so damn grateful to both shows for honouring & respecting that with me.

I love Kid Flash, I love the family I’ve made, & I’m absolutely in love with the invaluable lessons I’ve learnt along the way. Thank you for believing in me & rooting for Wally to thrive, you honestly helped me see that i did indeed deserve to play him, & that $#!+ right there made me a stronger actor.

Anyway, I hope you stick around for the new adventures, the only thing I can promise is Magic.

Love Keiy”

Lonsdale first joined the Arrowverse as Wally West as a series regular in the second season of The Flash. Midway through The Flash‘s fourth season, Lonsdale left that show and became a series regular on DC’s Legends of Tomorrow during the back half of its third season. It is unclear how The Flash will choose to write Wally out of his regular role in the Arrowverse.

The Flash and DC’s Legends of Tomorrow will return for new seasons on The CW in the fall.