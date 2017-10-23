Kevin Smith Updates Fans About His ‘Arrow’ Directorial Hopes

Kevin Smith already has a few superhero shows to his credit, but there is one that seems to elude his grasp.

That would be Arrow, the show that kicked off CW’s DC television universe. Smith has worked on Supergirl and The Flash multiple times but hasn’t been shy that he would love to direct Arrow. When ScreenRant remarked how cool it would be to see his villain Onomatopoeia in the show, Smith revealed the chances of it actually happening.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“You and me both, and I’ve been saying it for years, but Arrow, they don’t care,” Smith said. “[laughs] I guess it’s Marc Guggenheim, he doesn’t care. I talked to him once after a panel at the Paley Center, I was the moderator for the Paley Center CW panel at the Hollywood and Highland complex. And so afterwards, I was talking to Marc, and I was like, “hey man, fans keep saying they want me to direct an episode of [Arrow], I would love that, I wrote Green Arrow.”

Smith’s run on Arrow was well received by fans, but Guggenheim just doesn’t think it is a good fit. “He knows that,” Smith said. “And he goes, “yeah, you know, Arrow is very dark. Legends [of Tomorrow] would be good for you.”

While disappointing, Smith is okay with it if it never happens, and is quite happy with what he’s done so far.

“[laughs] So, I don’t think they’re ever gonna let me near Arrow, which is totally fine,” Smith said. “I love doing Flash and Supergirl, and even though they say I direct, I’ll be honest with you—I’ve said this a zillion times, but I always wanna make it clear because maybe there’s kids in the audience going, “oh, I’ll never be able to direct Supergirl”—yes you can. Oh my God—I don’t know if you will be able to, but you can do it, it’s insanely simple.”

While he might never get a chance to bring his villain to Arrow, he does have more than a few ideas for it if it happens someday.

While you will have to wait and see on that, you can catch Smith’s next work in the Arrowverse in a January episode of The Flash.