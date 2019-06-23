Kevin Smith Celebrates Batman’s 30th Anniversary by Sharing Photo with Michael Keaton

It has been 30 years since Tim Burton's Batman was released in theaters, and DC fans are taking to the Internet to celebrate the anniversary with #Batman89 and #Batman1989. One such fan is Kevin Smith, the director best known for making Clerks and Mallrats. The creative took to Twitter to post a photo of himself back in the day with his longtime collaborator, Jason Mewes, and Batman himself, Michael Keaton.

30 yrs ago tonight I was working at @dominos. It was slow so the Boss sent a few of us home. I met up with @TellEmSteveDave and @BaronVnFlanagan at the Middletown movies and we saw Burton’s #Batman1989 on opening night - thus shaping my character and my career. Happy B-Day, Bats! pic.twitter.com/zaqqM3yUUs — KevinSmith (@ThatKevinSmith) June 23, 2019

"30 yrs ago tonight I was working at @dominos. It was slow so the Boss sent a few of us home. I met up with @TellEmSteveDave and @BaronVnFlanagan at the Middletown movies and we saw Burton's #Batman1989 on opening night - thus shaping my character and my career. Happy B-Day, Bats!," Smith wrote.

Many fans of both Smith and Batman commented on the post:

"That one movie changed and influenced so much. Cool to share that memory," @Oeming wrote.

"My favourite Batman to date," @FelineRampage_ added.

"I'm enjoying all of the superhero movies that we are getting today, but this one is still my favorite one. I have so many memories of when this movie was released," @DoublejGrimes replied.

Another fan reminded everyone that Smith honored Batman in Mallrats:

In addition to being a fan of the Batman film, Smith also recently celebrated the 80th anniversary of the character. He was one of the many writers to contribute to Detective Comics #1000, which honored the anniversary. In addition to Smith, the book was also written by Warren Ellis, Paul Dini, Tom King, Brian Michael Bendis, Peter J. Tomasi, Various, James T Tynion IV, Scott Snyder, Christopher Priest, Dennis O'Neil, and Geoff Johns.

Smith's next project, Jay and Silent Bob Reboot, is expected to hit theaters in the fall. Recently, the director announced that the first trailer for the film would be shown at San Diego Comic Con in Hall H on July 20th.

Batman is currently available to rent or buy on Amazon.