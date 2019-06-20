Did Krypton Just Tease a Connection to Hawkwoman?

Krypton is back tonight with the second episode of its second season, giving fans more Lobo as Adam (Shaun Sipos) and Seg-El (Cameron Cuffe) awoke and found themselves in the slightly terrifying custody of the Main Man himself. However, while more Lobo is always a good thing, there was a little something else in the rather rude awakening that may have just been a major tease of a connection to another fan-favorite character: Hawkwoman.

After being knocked out and dragged off by Lobo last week, Adam and Seg wake up chained to a tree while Lobo (Emmett J. Scanlan) tried to decide which weapon he planned to use on them. At one point he picks up a gnarly looking mace that just so happens to have what looks a bit like a hawk on the bottom of its handle.

Mace. Hawk. That sounds a little Thanagarian to us, and we may not have just been seeing things. Cuffe himself alluded to the connection in a Tweet.

Is it just me… or does that mace that Lobo is holding seem…. kinda… I don’t know… like it’s got a hawk on it? Weird. https://t.co/xQVyWJisWF — Cameron Cuffe (@thecameroncuffe) June 20, 2019

The idea that Hawkwoman could appear on Krypton isn’t a new one. At San Diego Comic-Con in 2017, Geoff Johns confirmed that Krypton would include many DC Comics characters, including Adam Strange and Hawkwoman. Now, Adam Strange being on Krypton is a thing — he’s a significant part of the show — but we haven’t explicitly seen Hawkwoman yet. This left fans wondering if, perhaps, Adam and Hawkwoman would end up stepping into the mythical/historical roles of Nightwing and Flamebird, gods and heroes of Krypton who are tied to one another in a cycle of destruction and rebirth. Interestingly, tonight’s episode also saw the Flamebird myth being told and, thus, introduced to audiences.

Given that Adam, who in comics is an archeologist who was teleported to the planet Rann via the Zeta-Beam, is representative of Rann while Hawkwoman hails from Thanagar, the idea that Adam and Hawkwoman have a connection — especially as Flamebird and Nightwing — kind of makes sense. In comics the planets of Rann and Thanagar are frequently in conflict (that would be the whole destruction and rebirth thing of the myth) so it wouldn’t be a huge stretch that Krypton could reference the Rann-Thanagar War as well, tying in a lot more of the DC universe to Krypton’s story.

The only question that really remains? How did Lobo get that mace in Krypton‘s story? Hopefully we’ll find out more soon.

