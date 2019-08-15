Krypton: Adam Strange Gets His Comic-Accurate Costume in Season 2 Finale

Krypton‘s Season 2 finale delivered quite a lot of surprises for DC Comics fans — including one that has been in the works for quite some time. In between Krypton‘s otherworldly conflicts and a slew of new surprises, the SYFY series delivered on a very specific promise: that Adam Strange (Shaun Sipos) would get his jetpack.

Spoilers for the Season 2 finale of Krypton , “The Alpha and the Omega”, below!

While promotional photos for the episode did reveal that the jetpack was on the way, it’s safe to say that the costume takes on a whole other context within the episode. In the midst of the resistance’s fight against Dru-Zod (Colin Salmon), Adam dealt with being severely injured in the previous episode’s altercation on Wegthor, which left him paralyzed from the waist down. Adam tried to get Val-El (Ian McElhinney) to help get him back on his feet so he could fight. Val eventually helped make him a suit of leg braces — complete with a jetpack.

During a very lively post-war celebration, Adam showed off his jetpack to Seg (Cameron Cuffe), joking that it meant he could now fly. He proceeded to (drunkenly) show off the jetpack — and immediately crash into the ceiling.

Seeing as the jetpack is pretty heavily associated with Adam’s whole ensemble, fans – and Sipos – have been looking forward to it appearing on Krypton for quite some time.

“I didn’t really know a whole lot about Adam Strange, as a kid,” Sipos admitted at the start of the series. “I knew he existed, but I was more into, I was just more Superman and Batman. But, when I got this, DC sent me a whole whack of comics and then I just went through all of them. And it’s, and he’s quite an amazing character.”

“It’s really f—ing cool too,” Sipos told reporters. “Did you guys watch The Rocketeer? Adam Strange has a jet pack at a point. We haven’t got to that yet. This is earlier on, but that thought sort of is something that I geek out over, the idea of it. I think every kid, or every person, wants to fly. So, I’m really looking forward to that.”

