What Does ‘Krypton’ Season 2 Mean for Michael Bay’s ‘Lobo’ Movie?

The world got the first details about Krypton‘s sophomore season at last week’s San Diego Comic-Con, and there’s a chance it could signify a change for the larger DC Comics world.

During the show’s panel, it was revealed that fan-favorite antihero Lobo will be the “big bad” for Krypton‘s second season. While details are relatively slim about when he will appear — and exactly how he will factor into the series’ unique world — fans quickly grew pretty excited about seeing Lobo on the small screen.

Videos by ComicBook.com

But with this news, we can’t help but wonder… what does this mean for the efforts to bring Lobo to the big screen?

In February of this year, it was announced that a standalone Lobo movie was in the works, with Transformers titan Michael Bay being eyed to direct. At the time, the news was met with a resounding “Wait, what?”, as fans (both optimistically and pessimistically) tried to picture exactly what a Michael Bay Lobo movie would look like.

Most of the news surrounding Lobo came within that same week, with the reveal that Wonder Woman‘s Jason Fuchs was rewriting the script, and that one version of the project could end up having a $200 million price tag.

“For something like Lobo, without saying too much about it, it’ll feel, I imagine, quite different [from Wonder Woman], because the Lobo comic itself is quite different.” Fuchs said in an interview around that time. “What Keith Giffen and Alan Grant put together was something really unique, and hopefully we’ll capture some of that same spirit when we make the movie.”

In the months since, there has essentially been radio silence surrounding the Lobo movie project, with other DC Films projects being thrust into the spotlight instead. So… could this news surrounding Krypton Season 2 mean that the Lobo movie is no more? At this point, it’s way too early to tell, but there certainly are several possibilities.

There is a chance that Lobo coming to Krypton became a reality only after the film project fell through, as a way to properly bring the Czarnian to live-action (outside of the fan-made Lobo Paramilitary Christmas Special) in the best way possible. This sort of song and dance between the DC films and television shows certainly has happened before, with characters like Deathstroke, Superman, and the entire Suicide Squad only being allowed to appear sparingly on The CW’s Arrowverse shows.

But there’s also a chance that Lobo’s big-screen venture is still in the cards, albeit at a bit of a later date. It’s not secret that DC Films is currently restructuring the future of their slate, and there’s a chance that the Lobo film could be a part of that, long after Krypton‘s storyline with the character is said and done. And even then, seeing how DC’s film and television properties often allow two live-action versions of a character to exist around the same time – The Flash and Black Canary being the two most recent examples – seems to indicate that both iterations of Lobo could end up being in the cards.

Are you excited to see Lobo factor into Krypton Season Two? And do you hope that Michael Bay’s Lobo film is still a possibility? Let us know what you think in the comments below.

Krypton‘s second season is expected to debut sometime in 2019 on Syfy.