‘Krypton’ Season 2 Teaser Trailer Released

SYFY’s Superman prequel series Krypton ended on a stunning note at the close of its first season with the fate of the series’ hero left as a giant question mark and a development that literally changes the course of Superman history as we know it with General Zod taking control of Kandor City. That reveal was one heck of a cliffhanger but now we have our first look at what comes next for the heroes, for Zod, and for the universe as wel know.

SYFY has released the first look at the season two of the series. You can check it out above.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Krypton centers on Seg-El (Cameron Cuffe), Superman’s grandfather, during his younger years on Krypton. It deals with political and cultural divides on the planet as it transitions from an authoritarian theocracy to the sterile, science-driven dystopia seen in most other iterations.

Besides the everyday issues of Krypton itself, there are larger-than-life issues facing the team; Brainiac (Blake Ritson) is coming to bottle Kandor City, and longtime Justice League ally Adam Strange (Shaun Sipos) has come from the future to tell Seg about a time-traveling threat that may prevent the birth of Superman — and by extension erase all the times he has saved the universe from the timeline.

Of course, that didn’t go quite as planned. General Zod (Colin Salmon) ended up in charge of Krypton while Adam Strange (Shaun Sipos) ended up in Detroit — which is now part of Brainiac’s collection, Seg (Cameron Cuffe) is trapped in the Phantom Zone and the familiar House of El crest on Superman’s cape now bears the crest for House Zod. Oh, and if all of that wasn’t enough, Doomsday is coming and based on that look in the trailer, he’s going to be every bit as terrifying as you’d expect. It’s a big jumping off point for the second season, one that Sipos spoke with ComicBook.com about recently.

“I have heard whisperings of where’d they’d like to go but I think that Adam is a gateway character to the entire DC Universe, and Adam and Seg to be honest I think that they’re quite the pair. I think they’re a Butch and Sundance,” Sipos said. “I think they make each other better. Adam doesn’t really belong on Earth so he’s adopted Krypton — and then soon we know that he adopts Rann, but I think that he’s a powerful ally for Seg. I think he’s a powerful ally for Krypton.”

“I think there’s a lot of places where that story can go, and then of course Adam has a lot of knowledge,” Sipos added. “Adam is incredibly smart. During the season he’s playing dumb a lot to be quite frank because if he knows everything or he’s not allowing Seg to figure things out then Seg is not going to trust him….He’s leading him but Seg is stubborn and he’s difficult to deal with sometimes but ultimately they’re a good pair those two. We of course know that Krypton will have other malicious visitors so if there’s a season two then. Zod’s in charge, and Adam tried to kill him. So what’s that like?”

You can check out the synopsis for Krypton’s second season below.

What do you think about the Krypton trailer? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!