Krypton Reveals Adam Strange Is SPOILER in Season 2 Premiere

Krypton‘s sophomore season kicked off tonight, establishing a new status quo for its cast of DC Comics characters. For Adam Strange (Shaun Sipos), that appears to mean a rather unfortunate milestone.

Spoilers for the Season 2 premiere of Krypton, “Light-Years From Home”, below! Only look if you want to know!

The episode picked up six months after the events of the season finale, as Dru-Zod (Colin Salmon) remade Kandor and all of Krypton in his image. After being briefly stuck on Earth in the future, Adam eventually found his way back to Krypton, and reunited with the “resistance” against Zod.

Later on in the episode, Adam referred to himself as “The Last Son of Earth”. As Adam revealed in the episode, Zod’s goal after conquering Krypton was to terraform other planets and kill their native life forms. Given the fact that his statue was erected in Adam’s future version of Detroit – and the fact that Brainiac (Blake Ritson) now keeps the city amongst his bottle cities – that seems to spell bad things for the rest of whatever Earthlings remained.

This serves as a nod of sorts to the 2000 series Superman: Last Son of Earth, in which Kal-El is sent from Earth to Krypton as a child. Kal-El ultimately makes a return to Earth, and uses his newfound superpowers to defeat a tyrannical version of Lex Luthor.

This is just the latest example of the show’s unique approach to DC Comics history, which was set in motion in a pretty major way in Season 1.

“Kandor didn’t get taken,” executive producer Cameron Welsh told ComicBook.com at the end of Season 1. “We established and probably repeated across the season the course of events that led to Krypton‘s destruction and ultimately to the birth of Superman. Those events have passed now, and so we’re very much on a different timeline, so that cloud of inevitability that was perhaps hanging over the show, in terms of where it would always naturally end, has lifted. It’s liberating. We’re free from that and even though we’ve been saying it all along, hopefully now people will genuinely see that, on this show, literally anything can happen.”

