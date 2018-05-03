‘Krypton’ Star Cameron Cuffe Name-Drops Omega Men

Krypton star Cameron Cuffe name-dropped The Omega Men, one of DC’s space-based super-teams, in a way that has raised some eyebrows.

It is not the first time the Omega Men have been referenced — which is actually part of it. The Omega Men are, relatively speaking, small fish in a big DC pond, so their frequent mention has led some fans to believe that there are plans afoot.

Cuffe, responding to stories about the Justice League and Green Lantern Corps being name-dropped on last night’s episode of Krypton, tweeted back that “Our show takes place in a fully realised DC Universe. The Justice League, The Omega Men, The Green Lantern Corps… these things are all very real in the world of our story.”

Last night on Krypton, Adam Strange (Shaun Sipos) found himself spending most of the episode in the company of Val-El (Ian McElhinney), the Fortress hologram based on the personality profile of Seg-El’s grandfather in the hopes of repairing the Zeta Beam device that brought Adam to Krypton in the first place, so that he can return to Earth.

Along the way, Adam explains that he can’t fly, doesn’t have super-strength, and doesn’t have a power ring — an overt reference to the Green Lantern Corps — by way of explaining why he doesn’t feel qualified to carry out the job. When Val asked why he came to Krypton if he wasn’t really a hero but a B-list wannabe as he claims, he says that he had hoped that by saving Superman, the Justice League might notice him.

In other words, not only does the Justice League exist in this universe…but it’s actually been referenced by name, which is something that almost never happens in DC’s live-action TV shows. The Green Lanterns were not named specifically, although producers have said in the past not to rule out the possibility of Lanterns or other DC space heroes appearing.

“That’s something that would be a natural fit for us,” Welsh said of the Lanterns back in March.

DC Entertainment VP Dan Evans at the time hinted that the Omega Men would likely appear before the Green Lanterns, assuring fans that this show would be massive, and that there were plenty of different characters at their disposal.

“DC isn’t just Earth, it isn’t just Metropolis or Gotham. The DC universe is huge, it’s multiple universes,” he said.

The Omega Men, first created in 1981 by Marv Wolfman and Joe Staton, have been rarely seen in recent DC history. Former Kyle Rayner joined the team and headlined a maxi-series in 2015, the critical acclaim for which was instrumental in helping make writer Tom King one of DC’s biggest names.

Krypton airs Wednesday nights at 10 p.m. ET/PT on SYFY.