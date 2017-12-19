‘Krypton’ Release Date & New Synopsis Released

After months of anticipation, we now know when Krypton will be hitting television screens.

KryptonSite recently confirmed that the upcoming Syfy series will premiere in March of 2018. While it’s unknown exactly what day Krypton will debut, fans at least know a better idea of when to expect the series’ arrival.

Syfy also released a new synopsis for the series, which hints at the series’ time travel-related plot.

“Set two generations before the destruction of Superman’s home planet, KRYPTON follows Seg-El (Cameron Cuffe), the legendary Man of Steel’s grandfather — whose House of El was ostracized and shamed. With Krypton‘s leadership in disarray, Seg-El encounters Earthly time-traveler Adam Strange (Shaun Sipos) who warns he’s under the clock to save his beloved world from chaos. Fighting to redeem his family’s honor and protect the ones he loves, Seg is also faced with a life and death conflict – save his home planet or let it be destroyed in order to restore the fate of his future grandson.

KRYPTON is from Warner Horizon Scripted Television and is executive produced by David S. Goyer (“Man of Steel,” “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice,” “The Dark Knight Trilogy”) through his Phantom Four banner, alongside Cameron Welsh, who serves as showrunner. In addition to Cuffe and Sipos, the show also stars Georgina Campbell (“Broadchurch”), Elliot Cowan (“Da Vinci’s Demons”), Ann Ogbomo (“World War Z”), Rasmus Hardiker (“Your Highness”), Wallis Day (“Will”), Aaron Pierre (“Tennison”) and Ian McElhinney (“Game of Thrones”). Based on the DC characters created by Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster, KRYPTON premieres in 2018.”

The series is set to provide a new twist on the lore of Superman, while giving a platform to Seg-El’s story.

“Superman being the most famous superhero of all time, he’s never absent in terms of the tone and the feel, and also the stakes of the show,” executive producer Damien Kindler told ComicBook.com at Comic-Con International: San Diego. “So, Krypton is a story that everybody believes they know the ending, but this show really aspires to throw all that on its head and, from the very first episode, make people understand that we’re really changing the ending and if you know the ending to story you actually don’t and the stakes have much more to do with the present than the do about the past.”

Krypton will premiere in March of 2018.