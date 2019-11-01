Smallville’s Laura Vandervoort Reveals Harley Quinn Halloween Costume

Most DC Comics fans associate actress Laura Vandervoort with playing a hero for the franchise, but the Smallville star delved into villainous territory in honor of Halloween, dressing up as Harley Quinn from Suicide Squad. The actress took to social media to wish her followers a Happy Halloween in the spirit of the DC character, complete with the villain’s signature baseball bat from her on-screen appearance. Given the ways in which the DC Comics universe of films and TV have found ways to enlist former stars to portray new or familiar roles, we wouldn’t be surprised if the actress were to add another character to her growing list of DC credits in the future, but this photo will have to hold us over in the meantime.

Happy Halloween Puddin 💋👻🎃 pic.twitter.com/ZTnW93wOBW — Laura Vandervoort (@Vandiekins22) October 31, 2019

The actress shared the photo of herself in Harley Quinn garb while adding, “Happy Halloween Puddin,” a signature term of endearment the character often uses.

Vandervoort debuted in Smallville as Kara Zor-El in Season Seven, going on to reprise her role in Seasons Eight and 10, going on to take on a small guest role in a few episodes of the current Supergirl TV series.

“It is nice to see we have females leading superhero shows now,” the actress previously shared with ComicBook.com. “When we were doing Smallville, I was hoping that one day Supergirl, whether it was me or someone else, would be at the forefront of her own show, which is why I supported that show from the beginning. I was so excited they were doing it, and then I got an opportunity to be on it. Times have definitely changed, but I think in a way for the better, especially for women in that genre.”

During a majority of its run, Smallville was the most exciting superhero show on television, due in part to its lack of competition. Currently, multiple different series vie for the public’s attention, which also feature crossover events.

“We were trying something new, and the fans were appreciating it, and it wasn’t diluted with other shows similar to it like it is now,” Vandervoort pointed out. “You have all these crossover shows. I’ve got to be honest, I don’t watch them. There’s just too many, and they all seem somewhat similar to me, but that’s just because it’s not really the kind of stuff I watch.”

Harley Quinn will next be seen on the big screen in Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn), which hits theaters on February 7, 2020.

