‘Legends of Tomorrow’: SPOILER Leaves in “The Good, The Bad, and the Cuddly”

Tonight, as DC’s Legends of Tomorrow drew to a close, one Legend left the Waverider and rejoined their timeline, where they will try to move on with their life.

Spoilers ahead for tonight’s Season Three finale of DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, titled “The Good, The Bad, and the Cuddly”.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Specifically, Amaya Jiwe (Maisie Richardson-Sellers) returned to 1942. The final, emotional separation between Nathaniel Heywood (Nick Zano) and Amaya might have been hard for fans to watch, but just because Amaya has rejoined the timeline does not mean she has left the Legends for good.

When Amaya joined the roster at the start of Season Two, she was a member of the Golden Age superhero team the Justice Society of America. She was investigating the murder of Hourman, whom she had dated, and ended up joining the Legends when they were investigating his killer as well.

Eventually, she would fall in love with Nate, but their relationship has always been doomed since they both know that at some point she has to travel back home to have children and grandchildren, one of whom will grow up to be Vixen.

The episode was full of status-quo shifts, including the death of original series regular Rip Hunter (Arthur Darvill) and the death of Damien Darhk (Neal McDonough), who has been a major force in each of the last two seasons and essentially has been the show’s most consistently villainous character.

Darhk’s daughter, Nora, for whom he sacrificed his life, was taken into custody by the Time Bureau, but was given a “get out of jail free” rock from Ray Palmer. It is not yet clear whether Nora may try to resurrect her father, although one hopes that she will have learned her lesson messing with dark forces this season.

According to EW, “even though Amaya has left, Richardson-Sellers is not leaving Legends. She will continue as a series regular next season.”

During a panel at ClexaCon over the weekend, series star Caity Lotz teased that Richardson-Sellers would have a new role next season.

DC’s Legends of Tomorow airs Monday nights at 8 p.m. ET/PT on The CW.