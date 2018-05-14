Brandon Routh on if New People Will Be Joining ‘Legends of Tomorrow’

Legends of Tomorrow‘s third season saw some major changes to the cast of the time travelling superhero show and it sounds like the changes aren’t over yet – though they may be limited to familiar faces.

During Heroes and Villains Fan Fest in Nashville, Tennessee this weekend, series start Brandon Routh was asked if there were any new faces joining Legends of Tomorrow next season and the Ray Palmer/Atom actor didn’t rule it out, but mostly confirmed the return of a few familiar faces.

“New people, well we will have Constantine will be part of the show, it’s been announced, so we’re excited to have Matt [Ryan],” Routh said. “And Jes [Macallan] is a series regular so she will continue as Ava obviously. And beyond that I believe we will be seeing more of Nora. She has the time stone. Other than that, I don’t know.”

Last season, the roster of Legends shifted and changed quite a bit so introducing new characters to the mix might be a difficult task. Martin Stein (Victor Garber) died following an encounter with the Nazis of Earth-X and his death lead to Jefferson Jackson (Franz Drameh) — who was the other half of their shared heroic character Firestorm — to leave the Waverider. The team also saw the additions of Zari Tomaz (Tala Ashe) and Wally West (Keiynan Lonsdale). The team also lost Rip Hunter (Arthur Darville) when he sacrificed himself to help the heroes defeat the demon Mallus. The show also saw shifts on the villain front, with Damien Darhk (Neal McDonough) die, sacrificing himself to Mallus to save his daughter, Nora (Courtney Ford).

Routh’s list of who is expected to return doesn’t come as too much of a surprise. Both Ryan and Macallan’s promotions to series regular for season four was announced ahead of the season three finale, and the possibility that Ford could return as Nora Darhk was, as Routh said, intimated with her getting the time stone before being taken off to Time Bureau jail. But there is at least one character’s return that wasn’t mentioned. Amaya Jiwe (Maisie Richardson-Sellers), who altered history by saving her home country of Zambesi as part of the season, has also been confirmed to return. Executive producer Marc Guggenheim told Entertainment weekly that both the actress and the character would return with a new story in the next season.

As for new characters, though, it’s not just Routh who is looking more at faces we’ve seen already when it comes to season four. Showrunner Phil Klemmer recently told TVLine that The CW show’s fourth season will see a major betrayal from someone on the team.

“I think we’re ready to maybe have some real betrayal within the ranks of the Legends,” Klemmer revealed. “Things have gotten really tranquil, so next season I do want the Legends to sort of turn against their own. And I don’t want these to be cosmetic plot shifts. I want them to have consequences that will be lasting and that will affect the DNA of the show.”

Legends of Tomorrow season four will debut sometime next season on The CW.