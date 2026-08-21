Batman Filming Video Reveals Mystery Woman Riding in the Batmobile & Fans Think It’s ScarJo’s Character

The Batman: Part II has been one of the most delayed sequels in recent memory, with its release date shifting half a dozen times since Matt Reeves and Robert Pattinson wrapped the original film back in 2022. Production finally got underway in Glasgow, Scotland, with the city being used to bring Reeves’ dark Gotham to life for the second time. Reeves is known for shooting on location, using real architecture and landscape to give his movies texture. However, that choice means fans regularly catch unauthorized glimpses of the production on public streets. The latest clip circulating from the Glasgow set is now raising new questions about the identity of a key character.

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The newly surfaced video shows the Batmobile parked on a snow-covered street during a break in filming. Someone is visible sitting in the passenger seat, though the footage makes it hard to identify who that might be. The figure’s clothing and hairstyle read as feminine, and fans studying the clip frame by frame believe the facial features resemble Scarlett Johansson, whose role in the film remains officially unconfirmed. If accurate, the sighting would be the clearest hint yet that her character rides alongside Bruce Wayne (Robert Pattinson) at some point in the story.

Who Is Scarlett Johansson Playing in The Batman: Part II?

Johansson’s casting in The Batman: Part II was first reported in December 2025, when the trades announced her role as Gilda Dent, the wife of Gotham district attorney Harvey Dent in the comic arc Batman: The Long Halloween. Sebastian Stan was also assumed to be playing Harvey Dent, the future Two-Face. Since then, the picture has grown far murkier. Reports claimed that , a serial killer, with Brian Tyree Henry stepping into the Harvey Dent role instead. On top of that, persistent rumors began to circulate that Johansson is instead playing a grounded take on Poison Ivy. Reeves has also stated publicly that the sequel’s central villain has never been portrayed in a movie before, and Harvey Dent is one of the most adapted Batman villains. Of course, the Dents could have secondary roles, but it’s hard to believe Reeves would waste an actress as talented as Johansson. Finally, set images have teased the arrival of the Court of Owls, which would fit Reeves’ promises and give Johansson and Stan unexpected roles.

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Recently, French outlet Le Journal du Dimanche published an interview with Stan that led to even more discussion, as the star appeared to say he plays Harvey Dent in The Batman: Part II. The quote spread quickly across social media, only for the outlet to quietly remove the line from its published interview without explanation. Journalist Stéphanie Belpêche then posted on X claiming Stan had personally told her at the Cannes Film Festival that he was playing Harvey Dent, before deleting that post as well. Between the retracted quote and the vanished tweet, the episode has produced more confusion than clarity, and it explains why fans keep combing through every scrap of set footage for clues. Warner Bros. Discovery wants to keep the mystery at all costs, while the World’s Greatest Detectives continue to work the case.

The Batman: Part II is scheduled to be released in theaters on February 18, 2028.