Legends of Tomorrow Fans Bought a Billboard in New York City to Save the Show

✖

Fans are trying to revive the cancelled DC's Legends of Tomorrow with a show of love for the series on the streets of New York. Earlier today, a digital billboard played at the corner of 50th and Broadway in Manhattan, with an image featuring the cast of Legends of Tomorrow and the caption "we won't go quietly," a reference to a recurring line in the series between Sara Lance (Caity Lotz) and Ava (Jes Macallan). The CW announced last month that they would not pick up an eighth season of the series, leaving the story to end on a cliffhanger and depriving fans of a season that would have featured Donald Faison as Booster Gold.

That same day, the network announced that Batwoman would not get a fourth season. Both shows have been trending on social media pretty consistently since, with fans campaigning hard to get the coveted "...and final season" renewal that allows the cast and crew to wrap up their storylines.

You can see a photo of the billboard below, via a New York traffic camera.

A time-travel series with a revolving cast, DC's Legends of Tomorrow changed things up this season by removing time-travel from the first handful of episodes. The Legends began the seventh season stranded in 1920s Texas. It later turned out that a corrupted version of Gideon, the AI that ran the team's timeship the Waverider, had built a robotic team of evil Legends and was hell-bent on destroying the real ones and replacing them with more "efficient" versions of themselves.

"Well, folks. It's been an incredible run. However, the CW has let us know that there will be no season 8 of Legends of Tomorrow," showrunner Keto Shimizu wrote on social media. "We are heartbroken, but also immensely grateful for the amazing work our cast, crew, and writers have contributed to the little show that could. Thank you to our fans; your love and passion for our strange band of misfits has made every break, every script, every daily, every cut, and every mix worth all the hard work. We see you, we love you, and you'll always have a place on the Waverider."

You can see the image on the billboard below. It was created by a fan, and more billboards featuring different fan-created images will run in the coming weeks.

Legends fans are no strangers to having to say goodbye to beloved characters. Earlier this season, a number of former cast members returned for the series' 100th episode, in which a human version of Gideon flashed back to "unseen" moments from the crew's past. Matt Ryan, who played Constantine on the show for several years, left the character behind at the end of season six and has since been playing Gwyn Davies, a nervous, deeply traumatized World War I veteran who was key to the invention of time travel in the 1920s.

DC's Legends of Tomorrow stars Caity Lotz as Sara Lance/White Canary, Nick Zano as Dr. Nate Heyood/Steel, Tala Ashe as Zari Tarazi, Jes Macallan as Ava Sharpe, Matt Ryan as Dr. Gwyn Davies, Adam Tsekhman as Gary Green, Olivia Swann as Astra Logue, Shayan Sobhian as Behrad Tarazi, Lisseth Chavez as Esperanza "Spooner" Cruz and Amy Pemberton as Gideon.