DC's Legends of Tomorrow Cancelled After 7 Seasons on The CW

DC's Legends of Tomorrow has will not be renewed for an eighth season on The CW. The series, which centered on an ensemble cast of B-list superheroes, was the second CW series to officially be cancelled today, following on the heels of Batwoman. The fate of the DC adaptation Naomi remains up in the air, with The Flash and Superman & Lois already having earned early renewals. With an eighth season, DC's Legends of Tomorrow would have beaten the odds and lasted as long as Arrow, the first series in The CW's shared DC multiverse of shows. Instead, the series ended on a cliffhanger that introduced Booster Gold (Donald Faison), a character fans have long waited for on the series.

A time-travel series with a revolving cast, DC's Legends of Tomorrow changed things up this season by removing time-travel from the first handful of episodes. The Legends began the seventh season stranded in 1920s Texas. It later turned out that a corrupted version of Gideon, the AI that ran the team's timeship the Waverider, had built a robotic team of evil Legends and was hell-bent on destroying the real ones and replacing them with more "efficient" versions of themselves.

"Well, folks. It's been an incredible run. However, the CW has let us know that there will be no season 8 of Legends of Tomorrow," showrunner Keto Shimizu wrote on social media. "We are heartbroken, but also immensely grateful for the amazing work our cast, crew, and writers have contributed to the little show that could. Thank you to our fans; your love and passion for our strange band of misfits has made every break, every script, every daily, every cut, and every mix worth all the hard work. We see you, we love you, and you'll always have a place on the Waverider."

Fans have been anticipating a renewal for a season eight, assuming it would carry the "...and final season" suffix. Given the devoted fan followings that many shows on the network have, The CW has become accustomed to giving most shows that last more than one season a heads-up as to when their final run will be, so that the writers have time to wrap things up and fans can get used to the idea of the show ending.

Legends fans are no strangers to having to say goodbye to beloved characters. Earlier this season, a number of former cast members returned for the series' 100th episode, in which a human version of Gideon flashed back to "unseen" moments from the crew's past. Matt Ryan, who played Constantine on the show for several years, left the character behind at the end of season six and has since been playing Gwyn Davies, a nervous, deeply traumatized World War I veteran who was key to the invention of time travel in the 1920s.

DC's Legends of Tomorrow stars Caity Lotz as Sara Lance/White Canary, Nick Zano as Dr. Nate Heyood/Steel, Tala Ashe as Zari Tarazi, Jes Macallan as Ava Sharpe, Matt Ryan as Dr. Gwyn Davies, Adam Tsekhman as Gary Green, Olivia Swann as Astra Logue, Shayan Sobhian as Behrad Tarazi, Lisseth Chavez as Esperanza "Spooner" Cruz and Amy Pemberton as Gideon.