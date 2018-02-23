‘The Flash’s Jesse Quick to Appear on ‘Legends of Tomorrow’

It looks like Wally West (Keiynan Lonsdale) isn’t the only speedster to be making their way to Legends of Tomorrow.

Violett Beane, who plays The Flash‘s incarnation of Jesse Quick, will soon be crossing over to a future episode of Legends, according to Entertainment Weekly. Beane is expected to appear in the fifteenth episode of the season, which is titled “Necromancing the Stone”.

When fans last saw Jesse, it was under some slightly unconventional circumstances. For most of the season of The Flash thus far, Jesse has been mentioned in the abstract, as she is supposedly busy as Earth-2’s main speedster. Jesse did briefly appear as a hologram in a rather awkward way, with her message being sent as a way to break up with Wally.

At the moment, there’s no telling how Jesse makes her way back into Earth-1’s proceedings, but her foray into Legends will be her second Arrowverse appearance of the year (thus far). About two weeks before “Necromancing the Stone” airs, Beane is expected to appear in the fifteenth episode of The Flash‘s fourth season, “Enter Flashtime”. The episode will see Jesse, Jay Garrick (John Wesley Shipp) and Barry Allen (Grant Gustin) being stuck in a sort of frozen dimension of time, as they attempt to stop a bomb from blowing up Central City.

Even then, Jesse entering the world of Legends is somewhat delightfully unexpected, considering what we already know about “Necromancing the Stone”. For one thing, it seems like Wally will be a full-fledged member of the team by then, putting his reunion with Jesse in a completely different context.

And while the plot details are pretty scarce, we do know that the episode will feature a return appearance from John Constantine (Matt Ryan), who previously joined the team in “Daddy Darhkest”. Having Constantine and Jesse Quick be involved in the same episode is not something than most fans would have immediately clamored for, but it’s just the kind of mini crossover that Legends has excelled at over the years.

Legends of Tomorrow airs Mondays at 8/7c. “Necromancing the Stone” will air on March 19th.