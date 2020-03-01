New Legends of Tomorrow “Mr. Parker’s Cul-De-Sac” Photos Tease a Wedding for Ray and Nora

The CW has released a new batch of photos for “Mr. Parker’s Cul-De-Sac” the upcoming sixth episode of DC’s Legends of Tomorrow‘s fifth season and while previously released photos from the episode showed Sara Lance/White Canary (Caity Lotz) and Ava Sharpe (Jes Macallan) getting into shenanigans of some sort in Old West attire — shenanigans that included Gary Green (Adam Tsekhman) tied to railroad tracks — these new images give fans a look at the return of Damien Darhk (Neal McDonough) as well as what appears to be a very Legends wedding between Ray Palmer (Brandon Routh) and Nora Darhk (Courtney Ford).

The idea of Ray and Nora getting married isn’t an entirely out-of-the-blue thing. The show’s most recent episode, “Mortal Khanbat” saw Ray admit to Constantine (Matt Ryan) that he was considering proposing to Nora. If the photos are any indication, it seems like he went ahead and decided to and the unexpected return of Damien will allow for Nora to be walked down the aisle by her father.

A marriage between Ray and Nora offers something of a “happily ever after” element to things as both are expected to depart Legends in the next few episodes.

“We’ve always imagined that time on the Waverider was meant to be finite, you know? It was always meant to be halfway home and not a permanent home and that once you’ve repaired whatever damage you had when you boarded the ship that you probably should make room for another damaged soul,” co-showrunner Phil Klemmer recently explained. “It’s like real life, as well. You know, you have your single friends but when you get into relationships–sorry to break the news to all the people in young relationships who think that life is never gonna change, but it does. There’s no way of going through a threshold in life and carrying everything that you had before. You have to forfeit something. And that’s the pain and beauty of life.”

You can check out the synopsis for “Mr. Parker’s Cul-De-Sac” below!

“FAMILY AFFAIR — Ray (Brandon Routh) plans a date night for him and Nora (Courtney Ford), but all goes awry when an Encore shows up making the team think on their feet and create a lie to keep the Encore at bay. While trying to fool the Encore, Ava (Jes Macallan) learns what Sara (Caity Lotz) was really doing while she was away and confronts her. Charlie (Maisie Richardson-Sellers) and Constantine (Matt Ryan) make a deal to work together, which will benefit both of them.

Meanwhile, Rory (Dominic Purcell) is upset when he gets negative comments about his book, so Zari (Tala Ashe) helps track down who the critic is, and Rory gets more than he bargained for.

Nick Zano and Olivia Swann also star. Ben Bray directed the episode written by Keto Shimizu & James Eagan.”

Legends of Tomorrow airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on The CW. “Mr. Parker’s Cul-De-Sac” will air on March 10th.

