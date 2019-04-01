‘Legends of Tomorrow’ EP Compares Season 4’s Big Bad to Elon Musk

Legends of Tomorrow returns with its midseason premiere on Monday night and when it does, time-travelling heroes will find themselves dealing with the season’s big bad — the demon Neron who just so happens to be wearing the face of Constantine’s lost love, Desmond. Not only that, Nate’s dad Hank is working with him. It’s a lot to take in, but it seems like it’s just par for the course when it comes to Neron, someone the show’s executive producer compares to Elon Musk.

Speaking with TV Line, Phil Klemmer explained that Neron is a “disruptor” in Hell much the way Elon Musk shook up transportation with the Tesla electric cars.

“[Neron is] Elon Musk-as-demon” à la ‘I’m going to turn Detroit on its head by coming up with a whole new means of becoming a demon.’”

While Neron hasn’t made much of an appearance in this season of Legends just yet, he’s already had major impact. In an attempt to save Desmond, Constantine goes back in time to 2018 but by changing the past, he completely messes up the timeline. Zari ends up a cat and Sara is killed by the unicorn at Woodstock, dramatically altering the Legends. Charlie and Constantine attempt to fix things by going back to save Sara, but that only leads to Nate, Mick and Ray being dead with another version of the team existing. That sends them back to Salem to save the guys, which then leads to the entire team being turned in to puppets. Every attempt made to fix little details just makes things worse until, ultimately, Constantine goes back to 2018 and fixes things correctly. It’s an act that ensures Desmond is sent to Hell, but it fixes the timeline.

Of course, a fixed timeline still means more chaos for the Legends. When the show returns Monday night, the team will find themselves having to go to 1961 Mexico in pursuit of a magical fugitive that Mona lets go, though it may not have been her fault. Mona claims the mysterious Men in Black are responsible. You can check out the synopsis for the episode, “Lucha De Apuestas” below.

BELIEVE IT OR NOT

When the Legends hear that Mona (Roman Young) has let a fugitive go, they must head to 1961 Mexico City to clean up her mess. Mona tries to convince the Legends and the Bureau that the people responsible for releasing the fugitive were some mysterious Men in Black and not her. With no evidence to back up her theory, the Legends must decide if they should trust her and go against the Bureau. Meanwhile, Nate (Nick Zano) and Zari (Tala Ashe) go on a recon mission to find out what Hank (guest star Tom Wilson) might be hiding from everyone.

Caity Lotz, Matt Ryan, Brandon Routh, Dominic Purcell, Jes Macallan and Maisie Richardson-Sellers also star. Andrew Kasch directed the episode written by Keto Shimizu & Tyron B. Carter.

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow airs on Monday nights at 8 p.m. ET/PT, before episodes of Arrow on The CW. “Lucha De Apuestas” will premiere on April 1.