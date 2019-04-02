‘Legends of Tomorrow’ Recap With Spoilers: The Gang’s All Here in “Lucha de Apuestas”

As always, major spoilers for Legends of Tomorrow are up ahead. Everyone’s favorite time-traveling misfits are finally back on The CW in “Lucha de Apuestas,” the mid-season premiere. Here’s what happened on tonight’s episode. The episode starts with the Time Bureau in chaos after Mona let out Konane. She’s in the hospital after she gets attacked and Gary arrives to fire her, except Mona stills his memory deletion device and uses it against him, so that he forgets all about the situation.

As she escapes, Mona notices Konane hiding out by the dumpsters in human garb but the Legends arrive. she distracts them so that he can escape and they take her into custody. Mona continues searing that the “Men in Black” are framing her for Konane when Gideon speaks up, saying there’s been an anachronism in Mexico — Konane is now a luchador.

Videos by ComicBook.com

While Sara, Mick, Constantine, and Mona head to Mexico to recover Konane, Zari stays behind to snoop around at the Time Bureau to look for any evidence of a coverup of Konane’s escape. After a few matches, Mona and Konane escape to a hideout while Zari finds evidence that Hank Heywood might have been involved in a coverup — her and Nate agree to do further research.

Sara, Mick, and John track down Mona and Konane, and the latter attacks the group of Legends. Sara’s able to subdue and imprison him upon the Waverider as Zari informs Sara that Mona was right and Hank’s involved in a coverup. As Sara’s talking with Zari, Ava calls in and discovers Sara’s in possession of Mona and Konane and the two have a falling out.

Later that night, everyone begins to arrive at a fundraiser that the Heywoods are hosting.As Hank accepts an award at the fundraiser, Zari manages to pickpocket his phone and confirms that he covered up the escape Konane.

While Nate, Zari, and Sara are at the fundraiser, Ray realizes Konane has to wrestle one more time otherwise it will change the course of Mexican history. The Time Bureau finds that out and Ava organizes an extraction team to take Konane and Mona from Mexico. Konane’s in the midst of his final fight when the Time Bureau extraction team enters the facility and an all-out brawl ensues between them and the Legends. Konane is able to escape again.

Mona’s about to send him back to Hawaii when a rogue Time Bureau agent shoots the wolfman in cold blood. Konane’s murder causes Mona to morph into a werewolf and that’s where the episode ends.

Other tidbits from tonight’s episode:

The insubordination of the Legends causes a massive rift between Ava and Sara, which seemingly causes the two to split up

It initially appears Nate helped his dad frame Mona, but we find that he’s going undercover with his own father to gather more intel.

Legends of Tomorrow airs Monday nights beginning at 8/7 p.m. Central on The CW.

What’d you think of tonight’s episode of Legends of Tomorrow? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about Star Wars: Episode IX , Avengers: Endgame opening early and more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!