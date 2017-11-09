‘Legends of Tomorrow’ Recap With Spoilers: “Zari”

“Zari” starts off with a scene from the future. We’re looking at Seattle in 2042. A SWAT-type vehicle is moving a prisoner when they’re stopped by Kuasa — the villain we saw at the end of last week’s episode. One of Agent Sharpe’s men witnesses the incident and calls in a “Code 99.”

Act I

Nate and Stein are having breakfast on the Waveride, the former wants to talk about his relationship with Amaya. Stein tells him that he needs to talk with her about it.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As they talk, Amaya sleep walks into the eating area and uses her totem to summon the power of a spider, allowing her to crawl on the ceiling. Nate wakes her up, and she’s scared that she’ll summon the power of a more powerful animal in future incidents.

Sara, Jax, and Mick listen to the Time Bureau agents ‘Code 99’ call and they go to investigate it.

Ray joins them and they realize that Seattle in 2042 is a police state, with ARGUS implementing martial law. The group finds Gary — the agent that sent in the code alert — and he fills them in on what he’s seen. Gary tells them that the metahuman is able to turn into water and is not afraid to kill everyone.

Using security footage, they find out Kuasa’s goal was to kill the prisoner and Gary was to supposed to stop the murder, something he was unable to do. Sara gets Gideon to ID the prisoner and Gideon not only does that, she provides the team with the prisoner’s location in the past

As they approach the prisoner — Zari Adrianna Tomaz — an ARGUS drone flies in and identifies the Legends. They find out that metahumans were outlawed in 2021 and a team of ARGUS agents quickly swarm the place.

Act II

The Legends — Sara, Ray, Mick, and Nate — begin fighting the ARGUS agents. They try to find Zari, who escaped during the scuffle. As they leave, Kuasa looks on from afar.

Back on the Waverider, Stein is trying to figure out what’s wrong with Amaya. Amaya reiterates that it’s not a scientific problem, rather something with her totem. Nate suggests they time travel to speak with her ancestors, something Amaya scoffs at.

The Legends find out Zari is at a bar and when they approach her, Kuasa shows up. Sara and Mick stay back to fight Kuasa while the rest of the Legends take Zari to the Waverider.

Act III

With everyone back on the Waverider, the Legends try to find out why Kuasa is after Zari.

The group tells Zari that they want to use her as bait to capture Kuasa and Zari agrees to help, on the condition that they help break her brother out of the prison ARGUS is holding him in.

Nate makes some sort of potion to give to Amaya to help giver her a vision of the past. The two take it and wait for it to kick in.

The Legends break into the ARGUS facility. Jax and Ray find out that everyone being kept at the facility is a metahuman that they’re experimenting on and Jax proceeds to unlock all of the cell doors.

The group tries finding Zari — who supposedly went off to find her brother — and when they do, they find out that Zari lied to them. She wasn’t wanting to find her brother instead, it was a heist for an amulet.

Zari’s able to use a tornado outside to escape from the Legends, although Ray follows in pursuit.

Nate, still under the influence of the elixir, is tasked with flying the Waverider to the ARGUS facility to rescue the Legends.

Act IV

The group discusses what to do with Zari, with Sara wanting to put her back in the ARGUS prison whenever they catch her while Jax doesn’t think they should, since the facility experiments on metas.

Sara and Jax find out Nate and Amaya are on hallucinogens and Sara checks in on Amaya to make sure she’s alright.

We see Amaya’s vision, and the ancestor speaking in the vision informs her that she’s in the world between worlds. The ancestor gives her advice on her to control her toem.

Ray catches up to Zari, who’s at a rendezvous point she was supposed to meet with her brother. She finds out the rendezvous point torched, with everyone there assumed dead. Kuasa shows up and Ray radios for help — the Waverider is on the way to help out with the Time Bureau shows up to stop them.

Act V

Sara finds out that Gary has paged Agent Sharpe and the rest of the Time Bureau and when approached, Gary promptly escapes the Waverider.

Agent Sharpe overhears Ray calling for help and orders the Legends to give them Ray’s coordinates so that they can go save him. Jax is upset since he thinks they’ll take Zari back to the ARGUS prison.

Instead of giving the Time Bureau Ray and Zari’s coordinates, Sara speeds off, leaving the Time Bureau ship in the dust.

Kuasa and Ray are fighting and the former ends of overpowering the latter, turning into water and nearly drowning him before Zari steps in. Zari asks what Kuasa is after, and Kuasa reveals she wants the amulet Zari has.

Zari refuses to hand it over and the two have a skirmish before Zari and Ray are able to quickly escape.

Back on the Waverider, Amaya is now sober and helping out the team. With the Time Bureau ship still in pursuit, Sara calls Agent Sharpe and tells them they won’t hand Zari over. She turns the Waverider around to play a game of “chicken” with the much larger Time Bureau ship, a game in which the Legends win as the Time Bureau teleports away.

Kuasa catches up to Ray and Zari but the Legends have arrived for backup. Amaya steps forward and begins fighting Kuasa. Taking complete control of her totem, Amaya is able to stop Kuasa, who teleports away.

Act VI

The group — Zari included — are back on the Waverider. Gideon is in the process of telling the Legends that the Time Bureau is no longer on their tail when Agent Sharpe videos in, promising to banish the group to the edge of time if she ever gets to them again.

Amaya approaches Nate and tells him that she has control of her totem. She also lets him know that she believes her fate is tied to that of Zari’s. Nate tells her that Sara plans on dropping Zari off in 2042 and Amaya hurries off the ship.

Amaya finds Mick and Zari and convinces the latter that their two amulets are somehow connected. Zari agrees to join the team to further research the amulets.

We see a scene in 1988 where a kid being bullied hides out in a sewage pipe. We see glowing eyes and a growl further done in the pipe and the boy reaches out to introduce himself — he’s Ray Palmer.