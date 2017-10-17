The ‘Legends Of Tomorrow’ Investigate P.T. Barnum In “Freakshow” Clip

The CW has released a new clip from ‘Freakshow’, the second episode of Legends of Tomorrow‘s third season.

The clip sees the show’s titular team in the 1870s, in search of an anachronism in P.T. Barnum’s (Billy Zane) circus. Sara Lance/White Canary (Caity Lotz) and Martin Stein/Firestorm (Victor Garber) listen as Barnum tells the crowd that the attraction has been extinct for thousands of years.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Meanwhile Ray Palmer/The Atom (Brandon Routh), Jax Jackson/Firestorm (Franz Drameh), and Nate Heywood/Steel (Nick Zano) search the circus’ backstage area, and Ray finds a pretty gross hint as to what the creature could be.

The episode is sure to delight fans, particularly since it will reunite Garber with his Titanic co-star Zane.

“It was great — it was so much fun,” Garber told ComicBook.com during an interview in July. “I actually only knew he was doing it when I walked up to the production office and saw the cast photos on the wall and was going one by one, wondering if I knew anybody from this episode — and there he was, and I was thrilled to see him!”

The episode will also see fan-favorite Mick Rory/Heatwave (Dominic Purcell) confronting one of his biggest fears.

“It’s a hysterical episode.” Purcell told ComicBook.com earlier this year. “And let me put it this way: Mick is scared of something you wouldn’t believe Mick Rory is scared of.”

Legends of Tomorrow airs on The CW on Tuesdays at 9/8c, following new episodes of The Flash.