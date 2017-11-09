‘Legends Of Tomorrow’: “Phone Home” Clip and Preview Released

The CW has released an “inside the episode” feature and clip for ‘Phone Home’, the upcoming fourth episode of Legends of Tomorrow‘s third season.

The episode will take the Legends back to Halloween 1988 on a mission that hits close to home for the team. A young Ray Palmer is found dead and, if the Legends can’t prevent it and deal with the anachronism in time, it could have dire consequences for grown up Ray (Brandon Routh.)

But, as with all Legends missions, it’s not quite that simple. The anachronism the team has to deal with happens to be a baby Dominator — one that young Ray has made friends with. Considering the last time the team encountered Dominators the fate of metahumans all over the world was at stake, dealing with the baby alien is likely going to be a big and dangerous job.

Clip: “Phone Home”

In the scene above, Amaya and Sara can find nothing out of the ordinary in Ray’s childhood neighborhood prompting him to check out the backyard. While there, he looks in his old bedroom window to discover his child self talking to someone. The young boy dumps a bunch of candy out of his backpack and offers it to something under his bed. When the creature crawls out, adult Ray knows instantly what the creature is. Despite being happy and full of candy, that’s a baby Dominator and probably the reason behind young Ray’s demise.

Preview: Inside ‘Phone Home’

The “Inside: Phone Home’ feature offers some extra insight on tonight’s fun, 80’s themed episode, particularly around new Legends team member Zari’s (Tala Ashe) reactions to both Ray and being in a completely different time. Executive producer Phil Klemmer explains in the clip that the differences between 1988 and her own time are as dramatic as the differences between her personality and Ray’s.

“For her, she’s from this horrible future where metas are persecuted and religion is illegal,” Klemmer says. “Her family was split up, her brother was murdered, and she cannot stand Ray’s cheery optimism, like ‘everything’s going to work out, it’s great.’ She’s like, ‘of course that’s how you feel, you’ve never encountered hardship.’”

The clip also reveals Zari getting a brief education about what the team is up against, namely that that baby Dominator won’t be so cute and cuddly once it grows up.

Legends of Tomorrow airs Tuesdays at 9/8c after The Flash on The CW.

