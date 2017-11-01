The ‘Legends Of Tomorrow’ Hunt The Undead in “Return Of The Mack” Preview

The CW has released a promo for ‘Return Of The Mack’, the upcoming fifth episode of Legends of Tomorrow‘s third season.

The episode will see the show’s titular team headed to Victorian London – and running into Rip Hunter (Arthur Darvill) along the way.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“We are working towards an episode in which we see Rip returned as an unlikely ally.” Executive producer Phil Klemmer told ComicBook.com. “Because in 301, to have him as this hard-assed guy who’s denouncing our Legends and trying to retire them from service… he’s great at doing that, but at a certain point, you’re like ‘oh, man. Let’s have the fun Rip!’”

According to Klemmer, hunting down a time-traveling vampire will bring back old memories for Rip.

“And he can’t resist it.” Klemmer added. “Because, yes, he knows that the Time Bureau would probably be better off dealing with all of these anachronisms, but I think by the time we get to 305 [an episode titled ‘Return of the Mack’], he’s kinda champing at the bit for a little fun. He’s feeling nostalgic for some of the old chaos.”

The episode will also show Amaya (Maisie Richardson-Sellers) trying to connect with new teammate Zari (Tala Ashe). And it sounds like Martin Stein (Victor Garber) will discover the secret plan Jax Jackson/Firestorm (Franz Drameh) and Ray Palmer/The Atom (Brandon Routh) cooked up at the end of this week’s episode.

Legends of Tomorrow airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on The CW.