Heatwave Has “Stepped Out Of” Captain Cold’s Shadow on ‘Legends of Tomorrow’ Season 3

It might be a mystery when Captain Cold returns to Legends of Tomorrow, but his former partner will have a new lease on life once he does.

In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, Dominic Purcellteased what’s next for his character, Mick Rory/Heatwave, now that he’s had some time away from Leonard Snart/Captain Cold (Wentworth Miller).

“Mick’s really letting go.” Purcell revealed. “He’s really stepped out of Snart’s shadow and he’s, on the surface, less dark — still very dark, but not as deeply burdened.”

As fans will remember, things got a little complicated between the former evil duo at the tail end of Legends‘ second season. Mick began getting visions of his deceased partner, a trope that was only further complicated once the actual Snart was plucked out of the timeline by Eobard Thawne. The pair went at odds, before Mick placed Snart back in the timeline, allowing him to live out his ‘happy ending.’

As Purcell put it, that chapter closing on Mick and Snart’s relationship will manifest in different ways – including Mick being more comedic in Legends‘ third season.

“The great thing about Mick is that he is so funny, even more so this year.” Purcell explained. “And I think that’s a condition of stepping out of Leonard’s shadow, and yet that also allows him to start finding himself.”

Still, things aren’t completely broken off between the duo, with Purcell referring to Snart as Mick’s “soul mate” earlier this year.

“Captain Cold is Heat Wave’s soul mate.” Purcell told ComicBook.com. “Obviously we left off last year where we did show how much Mick loves Captain Cold because he sets him up in the past. He doesn’t kill him, and that speaks volumes.”

Fans will get to see Mick – and possibly the return of Snart – when Legends of Tomorrow returns on October 10th.