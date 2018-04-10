7 Comics to Check Out After ‘Legends of Tomorrow’ Season Three

Tonight, the latest year of the Arrowverse began to come to a close, as Legends of Tomorrow‘s third season aired its finale episode.

“The Good, The Bad, and The Cuddly” provided plenty of crazy surprises, time-traveling antics, and a little bit of heartbreak here and there. But with quite a bit of time until Legends‘ fourth season is expected to debut, fans might be curious exactly where else to get their fix during the summer hiatus.

So, here are six comics (and one other piece of media) that we think you should check out after Legends of Tomorrow‘s third season.

‘Justice League of America’

Since Legends doesn’t have a clear comic proxy the way that the other CW shows do, it might seem difficult to find series that directly fit the show’s mold. But in terms of recent runs, Steve Orlando’s Justice League of America is probably a good place to start.

Outside of Batman and Lobo, who have been referenced within the Arrowverse, the team essentially consists of characters that TV fans have grown to love. Legends team members The Atom and Vixen both are part of the JLA, as well as Black Canary, Killer Frost, and The Ray.

Jumping from there, the series has plenty of Legends-esque elements: unique dynamics, high-octane action, and the like.

‘Doom Patrol’

Another recent ensemble series, but one that takes things in a completely different direction, is Gerard Way’s Doom Patrol.

The Young Animal series essentially builds on the original Morrison run, bringing a unique roster of obscure and overlooked heroes together. There’s time-traveling antics, a surprising amount of emotion, and a cuddly sidekick who looks like a relative of Legends‘ Beebo.

Granted, Doom Patrol takes things in a way more psychedelic direction than Legends does, but that feeling of celebrating the misfit is still there.

‘Jeff Steinberg: Champion of Earth’

Another series that isn’t afraid to get weird — in ways that wouldn’t feel out of place on Legends of Tomorrow — is Jeff Steinberg Champion of the Earth.

As the title suggests, the Oni series follows Jeff Steinberg, a video store employee who is tasked with defending the human race from an alien invasion.

The mashup of genres and sci-fi tropes feels very on par for Legends, while taking things in a delightfully comedic direction.

‘Hero Squared’

Another comic that defies expectations, more in terms of the superhero genre itself, is Hero Squared.

Hero Squared follows Captain Valor, a superhero who is stuck in an alternate universe after his is destroyed. Valor’s main source of company are Milo, the average version of himself, and his girlfriend Stephie, the alternate version of Valor’s greatest nemesis.

Considering Legends‘ past experience with doppelgangers, the premise of Hero Squared doesn’t feel too far off, and neither does the comic’s delightfully comedic execution.

‘Constantine: All His Engines’

Pivoting back towards actual DC canon, some form of reading about John Constantine feels like a must-read for Legends fans, with the trenchcoat-wearing demonologist officially joining the series next year.

While there are several good jumping off points, the “All His Engines” miniseries is a pretty good place to start. The series gives major portions of John’s comic (and television) backstory, while tracking down a suspiciously mythical villain. And hey, the series is a basis for the recent Constantine animated series.

‘Titans Vol. 1’

Weirdly enough, another Legends Season Three character who demands further reading is Damien Darhk.

While the villain didn’t necessarily make it out of this season of the series, he’s played a growing and ever-evolving role in the past two years. In the process, the former Arrow Big Bad has redeemed himself in some surprising ways, which fans have responded to.

With that in mind, Darhk’s scattered appearances throughout Titans Vol. 1 are almost the only place to start. In the process, you get to see how Darhk rivals his comic counterpart while being a foe for another roster of DC heroes.

‘The Dollop’

Okay, so this last one is actually a podcast, but it still is definitely worth being recommended to Legends fans.

Hosted by comedians Dave Anthony and Gareth Reynolds, The Dollop explores stories of American (and international) history in plenty of unexpected ways. From historical figures whose pasts are way more complicated than they seemed, to one-off events that definitely seem too crazy to be true, but are.

If you’re a Legends fan looking for an unconventional, entertaining twist on history, while learning something new in the process, then The Dollop is definitely a good place to start. And come on, you can’t help but imagine the show trying to tackle some of Legends‘ crazier fictional events (the entirety of “Beebo The God of War” for one).

****

Legends of Tomorrow has been renewed for a fourth season. ComicBook.com will provide any updates as they come about.