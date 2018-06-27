Maisie Richardson-Sellers Confirms Her Return to ‘Legends of Tomorrow’ Season 4

One Legends of Tomorrow fan-favorite might not be down for the count just yet.

Maisie Richardson-Sellers, who portrayed Amaya Jiwe/Vixen on the hit The CW series, recently confirmed that she will be returning to the show’s fourth season. In an Instagram post, which you can check out below, Richardson-Sellers hints that fans will find out more in the show’s San Diego Comic-Con panel, and that things will be “weirder and more wonderful than ever”.

Videos by ComicBook.com

To clear up the confusion, I WILL be returning to @cw_legendsoftomorrow season 4🕺🏿tune in to our @comic_con panel on 21st July to find out more.. it’s going to be weirder and more wonderful than ever 😈

📷: @kanyaiwana https://t.co/nXZuGPsjJy pic.twitter.com/gzM6I1PUV3 — Maisie R-Sellers (@maisie_rs) June 26, 2018

As fans will remember, Amaya’s storyline was essentially put to a close during the season three finale, with her remaining in 1942 Zambesi to live out her destiny. With that in mind, Richardson-Sellers’ post is sure to fuel some existing fan theories — namely that the actress could be playing some sort of new character or doppelganger. It’s unclear if that will ultimately be the case, but previous comments from executive producer Marc Guggenheim certainly seemed to hint at that.

“Yes, Maisie will absolutely be back,” Guggenheim said after Legends‘ season finale. “We just felt like we owed it to the character to complete this arc, complete this story loop that we got her in. Once we took her off of her path in 1942, it was always incumbent upon us to return her to that path. That was something that hung over us as writers, and hung over the character… I’m looking forward to a different storyline for Amaya next year. We’ll reveal our plans for Maisie’s character at Comic-Con this year.”

A synopsis for Legends‘ fourth season hinted that the team will be dealing with “Fugitives”, new threats that manifest in the form of magical creatures from myths and fairytales. There’s always a chance that this new storyline for Amaya could involve her being some sort of fugitive, or that her return could be tied to that in some way.

Outside of Richardson-Sellers, Legends will be undergoing quite a lot of casting changes in its upcoming season. Keiynan Lonsdale, who plays Wally West/Kid Flash, will be departing after the season premiere. And in addition to a potential new team member, the new season will see a surprising number of characters playing larger roles, including Jes Macallan’s Ava Sharpe, Matt Ryan’s John Constantine, and Courtney Ford’s Nora Darhk.

Are you excited to see Richardson-Sellers return to Legends of Tomorrow? Let us know what you think in the comments below.

The fourth season of Legends of Tomorrow will debut Monday, October 22nd, at 9/8c on The CW.