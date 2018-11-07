‘Legends of Tomorrow’ Fan Theory Might Hint at Season 4’s Big Bad

With homicidal unicorns and shape-shifting punk rockers, Legends of Tomorrow‘s fourth season has arguably gotten more over-the-top than ever — and one theory just might point to who is behind all of it.

Reddit user Itzie4 recently posited a theory, suggesting that Klarion the Witch Boy could play a role in Season 4, and maybe even be the season’s big bad. As they suggest, Klarion’s arrival might already be spoiled with the upcoming episode title “Legends of To-Meow-Meow”, considering the character’s proclivity for making cat puns.

For the uninitiated, Klarion is a young wizard who is prone to causing trickery and mayhem, hailing from some sort of secret Puritan community. The character has played a pretty specific role in the world of DC Comics, as well as a memorable episode of Young Justice. As the theory argues, Klarion’s mischief would be on par with the fairy godmother hijinks of “Witch Hunt”, and his overall powers would be an interesting foil for John Constantine (Matt Ryan).

If anything, the only argument against Klarion possibly appearing on Legends are a series of recent comments from showrunner Phil Klemmer, who seemed to insinuate that the Big Bad could have a direct tie to one of the Legends.

“We were really interested in seeing how human beings without super powers react to this onslaught of magical beings,” Klemmer revealed earlier this fall. “So we wanted to find everyday evil and institutional evil, looking at people who are good and take a turn for the sinister. The magical creatures are so crazy and over the top that we wanted to make our big bad a little more human-scaled. I’m talking a little bit around the punchline here – we’ve seen doppelgangers, but we’ve never had the Legends fracture as a group. We wanted to challenge those kinds of bonds this season.”

But even then, looking at Klarion’s roster of powers – which include necromancy, transformation, and mimicry – it’s totally possible that Klarion could still play a role, while directly messing with one of the Legends. Considering how Charlie (Maisie Richardson-Sellers) most recently entered the show, and the fact that Mallus (John Noble) was largely seen but not heard last season, none of that feels entirely off limits.

Legends of Tomorrow airs Mondays at 9/8c on The CW.