‘Legends of Tomorrow’: Does “The Virgin Gary” Confirm that SPOILER Hooked Up?

Legends of Tomorrow‘s fourth season debuted tonight, and the episode’s title took on a bit of an interesting context.

The episode saw the team traveling to Woodstock, attempting to stop a unicorn from murdering festival attendees in cold blood. Once they enlisted John Constantine (Matt Ryan) in that task, they realize that they need to attempt to sacrifice a virgin to lure the unicorn towards them. The team found one in Time Bureau agent Gary Green (Adam Tsekhman), although he wasn’t quite sure if he qualified as a virgin, considering “that thing” he’d done with Constantine.

Granted, the pair had briefly kissed at one point last season, and some of Gary’s comments earlier in the episode certainly hinted that he took a liking to Constantine. But the notion that the pair have gotten physical — whatever exactly that means — will surely delight “Constangreen” shippers.

“Gary is in love with love.” Tsekman explained to ComicBook.com. “He wants the- he’s someone who’s had a tough time in high school and in university with the opposite and/or same sex. And when he finds someone alluring, he sort of latches on but I think typically people don’t like to be latched onto so it’s hard for him. But I think he’s- there’s a lot of like loving, positive energy coming from Gary so it goes to whoever sort of responds to it.”

Ryan made a similar sort of comment about Gary and Constantine’s relationship earlier this year, hinting that it certainly could be possible considering Legends’ expression of John’s bisexuality.

“I think the thing is, with John, is you can never rule out him having a relationship with anyone or anything, possibly.” Ryan told ComicBook.com earlier this summer. “Like, you know, it could be a demon. In the comics, he’s had relationships with several demons, and he has demon blood and all of that sort of stuff. But that’s the exciting thing about the character, is that you can kind of drop him in any universe, in all of the DC universe, and he’s going to still [find someone].”

So, could Gary and Constantine’s fling eventually become something more?

“I love that idea.” Tsekman said of a Gary/Constantine relationship. “I don’t know where it’s going to go between the two of them. Clearly, we see at the end of the first episode that they didn’t have sex, sadly for Gary. And you know, actually sadly for Constantine too. I think Gary’s still hopeful that something will happen hopefully? Maybe? Probably not? Who knows?”

